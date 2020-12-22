Nov 1, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) warms up before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

New York Sports Betting Making Headway?

December 22, 2020

A quick remark by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo during a televised briefing earlier this week has brought new attention to the legalization of online sports betting in the Empire State.

During the briefing, while discussing New York’s increasing debt Cuomo quipped, “Are there other ways to get revenue? How about marijuana? How about sports betting?”

That’s far from a ringing endorsement for sports betting from the Governor, but it does differ from the previous stance he’s taken on the issue. Cuomo has previously opposed legalizing online sports betting because he believes it will take a constitutional amendment.

[ See New York sports betting legalization news here ]

Sports betting is already legal in New York, but only in-person at casinos. State-wide online sports betting remains illegal in the state. Later in the briefing Cuomo delivered two possible scenarios; a budget being passed sometime in the coming week, or the state could until spring to see if any money from the federal government could help with revenue shortfalls. Whichever budget option gets the go-ahead it will be interesting to see if dollars from online sports betting are included.

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic New York’s deficit has ballooned to more than $50 billion. If no relief comes from the federal government Cuomo and state legislators may be forced to turn to other revenue options, such as online sports betting.

New York only has to look next door to New Jersey to see the revenue potential online sports betting can offer. Last month in November New Jersey set a record with $50.5 million in revenue from sports betting. That led to $6.2 million in taxes going to the state coffers. Estimates believe that nearly 20 percent of New Jersey’s sports betting take comes from bets made by New York residents crossing into New Jersey to take advantage of the ease of online betting.

With time running out in 2020, the earliest online sports betting could be legalized in New York is the first quarter of 2021.

Recent Posts

December 22, 2020

New York Sports Betting Making Headway?

December 15, 2020

New Jersey Breaks Sports Betting Record Again in November

December 08, 2020

Flutter: Fanduel ownership increased

December 01, 2020

Single Game Sports Betting in Canada Finally?

November 25, 2020

Massachusetts sports betting fails in Senate

See All News

Upcoming Games

Dec 25th, 4:30 PM

Minnesota +7 -110

New Orleans -7 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 26th, 1:00 PM

Tampa Bay -9.5 -115

Detroit +9.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 26th, 4:30 PM

San Francisco +4.5 -110

Arizona -4.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 26th, 8:15 PM

Miami -3 -120

Las Vegas +3 -120

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 27th, 1:00 PM

Cleveland -9.5 -110

NY Jets +9.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 27th, 1:00 PM

Atlanta +10.5 -110

Kansas City -10.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 27th, 1:00 PM

Cincinnati +9 -110

Houston -9 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 27th, 1:00 PM

Indianapolis -1.5 -110

Pittsburgh +1.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 27th, 1:00 PM

NY Giants +10.5 -112

Baltimore -10.5 -112

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 27th, 1:00 PM

Chicago -7.5 -110

Jacksonville +7.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 27th, 4:05 PM

Denver +3 -120

LA Chargers -3 -120

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 27th, 4:05 PM

Carolina +2.5 -110

Washington -2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 27th, 4:25 PM

LA Rams +1.5 -110

Seattle -1.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 27th, 4:25 PM

Philadelphia -1.5 -110

Dallas +1.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 27th, 8:20 PM

Tennessee +3.5 +100

Green Bay -3.5 +100

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 28th, 8:15 PM

Buffalo -7 -110

New England +7 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats