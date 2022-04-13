New York sportsbooks post $1.6 billion handle in March

March Madness led to a flurry of betting in the state of New York during March.

A report issued by the New York Gaming Commission earlier this week listed the online sports betting handle for March at $1.638 billion. That was ups 7.2 percent from the handle reported in February but fell short of the record $1.7 billion handled from January of this year.

Bet at New York sportsbooks – check out reviews of FanDuel, Draft Kings and more

New York sportsbooks reported a seven percent hold in March which resulted in just over $114 million in revenue. That tax bill for the New York sportsbooks in March was 51 percent of those revenues, which was $58.2 million.

The leader in handle in New York during the month was FanDuel Sportsbook with $673 million, which accounted for just over 44 percent of all money bet online in the state during the month. FanDuel reported a strong 8.7 percent hold with $58.3 million in revenue.

Rounding out the Top 3 in betting handle on New York’s March report were DraftKings Sportsbook and Caesars Sportsbook. DraftKings reported $414 million in handle with a 5.5 percent hold for $22.8 million in revenue. Caesars reported $273 million in handle with a 7.9 percent hold for 21.5 million in revenue.

The only other sportsbook in New York to surpass $100 million in betting handle during March was BetMGM. They reported $172 million in handle with a low 2.9 percent hold for $5 million in revenue. The other four sportsbooks combined for just over $24 million in handle, which account for 13.5 percent of all handle in the month.

March was expected to be the last month that New York’s sportsbook market would include eight sportsbooks, as Bally Bet was supposed to launch sometime during April. That may not be the case as recent reports from Bally Bet CEO Lee Fenton suggest their launch in New York could be as late as June.