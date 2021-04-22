NFL embraces sports betting with partnership deals

The NFL’s long-standing position against sports betting is officially over following a major partnership announcement with three American sportsbooks last week.

The league that previously opposed the legalization of sports betting and fought New Jersey’s challenge of the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act has announced partnerships with Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook.

Why the NFL embraces sports betting

After the other three major sports leagues previously announced partnerships and deals with sportsbooks it was inevitable that the NFL would eventually follow suit. However, a few years ago this would have seemed like an impossibility for a league that continually described sports betting as a threat to the integrity of their game, and maintained a staunch opposition to sports betting even after allowing the Raiders to move to Las Vegas in 2017.

Under the deals all three books will be able to deliver sports betting content directly to NFL Media properties including NFL.com and the NFL App. They will also have exclusive access to the NFL official league data feed. DraftKings and FanDuel will have direct access to NFL highlights, game footage, and Next Gen Stats content.

There were also some differences between the deals signed with the three sportsbooks. Caesars will collaborate with the NFL to integrate NFL content into the Caesars online platform. Caesars will also be able to “create tentpole activations at key NFL events,” including the Pro Bowl and NFL Draft in 2022.

DraftKings, which previously signed a deal to be the NFL’s official daily fantasy sports partner, will continue to increase integration with NFL Media properties including a prominent position on the NFL RedZone channel.

FanDuel will receive several content integrations with NFL Media, including in-game and post-game highlights available directly through their sportsbook and fantasy sports platforms. FanDuel also receives access to league footage and will be integrated into seven NFL Network pregame broadcasts.