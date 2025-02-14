Ohio Governor wants to double tax on sports betting

Sports betting operators could be looking at a tax bill double what they’re currently paying if Governor Mike DeWine has his way.

The Governor is seeking to double the tax on sportsbooks’ gross revenue from 20 percent to 40 percent. Ohio previously doubled the tax rate on sports betting back in 2023 when it went from 10 percent to 20 percent.

The tax increase is included in DeWine’s proposed state budget for 2026-2027 which also calls for tax increases on tobacco products and marijuana.

According to the Governor’s budget proposal the additional tax revenue from sports betting would be used to fund youth sports and help pay for a new stadium for the Cleveland Browns. The Browns have a lease with for Huntington Bank Field through 2028 and a looking to move into a new stadium by 2029.

The Governor’s budget proposals will move on to the Ohio House Finance Committee for review and consideration. Not everyone in Ohio supports the Governor’s plan to raise taxes on sports betting. Senator Niraj Antani has proposed lowering the rate in Senate Bill 190.

Through the bill, Antani wants to reduce the tax rate back to 10 percent and argues that the high tax rate is limiting the industry’s growth in Ohio.

If Ohio were to go ahead with the tax rate increase the state would become one of the higher taxed states for sports bettors to operate in. Ohio would trail New York, New Hampshire and Rhode Island which taxes at 51 percent, but move ahead of Pennsylvania’s 36 precent tax rate, and Vermont’s 31.7 percent tax rate.