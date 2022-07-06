The period to apply for a mobile sports betting licenses opened in Ohio in June and so far four sportsbooks have applied.

The first two sportsbooks to apply for a mobile license were BetMGM and PointsBet. Both operators applied for mobile management service provider licenses, which would allow them to deliver online sports betting in the state. BetMGM also applied for a retail license and will partner with their MGM Northfield Park Casino, while PointsBet has a standing partnership with Penn National.

When were Ohio sportsbook license applications filed?

About a week after BetMGM and PointsBet submitted their applications DraftKings Sportsbook and BetJACK followed them. DraftKings is one of more well-known online sportsbook operators in the industry while BetJACK is connected to Ohio casino operator JACK Entertainment which also applied for a retail sports betting license.

JACK Entertainment operates the JACK Cleveland Casino and a racino at JACK Thistledown which is 15 miles east of Cleveland. JACK Entertainment applied for two mobile sports betting licenses, but it would need only one to operate BetJACK in the state. It is unknown what ehy would do with the second license if it was granted.

The application window for sportsbooks licenses remains open until July 15. Prospective licensees must apply before the deadline to be guaranteed they can launch by January 1, 2023. Ohio casinos and professional sports teams can offer up to two mobile skins per mobile sports betting license. If all casinos and sports teams were to apply for two skins, there could be as many as 46 online sportsbooks in the state.

After the July 15 deadline passes another application window opens for second-skin operators and lottery retailers that goes until August 15.