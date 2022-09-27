Ohio sportsbooks: 10 licenses approved

The Ohio Casino Control Commission approved 10 sports betting proprietor licenses at a meeting late last week.

The approvals would allow those 10 sportsbooks to go live on the approved launch day if they hit multiple deadlines along the way. Two weeks ago, almost a third of all sports betting license applicants were missing necessary paperwork, which could throw a wrench in the timeline.

What are next deadlines for Ohio sportsbooks?

From the 10 Ohio sportsbooks licenses that were approved nine were for both retail and online, while one was for online only. The nine licenses that were approved for retail and online went to:

Boyd’s Belterra Park

Caesars’ Scioto Downs

Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland Guardians

Columbus Blue Jackets

FC Cincinnati

MGM Northfield Park

PENN Entertainment’s Hollywood Columbus

PENN’s Hollywood Dayton

The lone online only license approval was granted to the Cincinnati Bengals. The NFL does not currently allow betting at in-stadium sportsbooks. The recently opened BetMGM Sportsbook located at the Arizona Cardinals’ State Farm Stadium is housed in its own building outside the stadium.

All the proprietors are partnered with well-known sportsbooks operators. For example, Boyd’s is partnered with FanDuel for retail and online, the Guardians are partnered with bet365 for online and Fanatics for retail, Hollywood Columbus is partnered with Barstool Sportsbook for both retail and online, and the Blue Jackets are partnered with Fanatics for both retail and online.

At the same meeting last week Type C license applications, which allow for sports betting kiosks were also approved for 311 more locations. This brings the total of approved kiosks to 811.

Multiple deadlines necessary for day-one launch were emphasized by regulators at the meeting. The next deadline coming up is on October 5 when proprietors, service providers, and suppliers must submit information for anyone in control of operations. According to reports this is the information that multiple applicants was missing two weeks ago.

