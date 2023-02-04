Online, retail sportsbooks approved in Maryland

Two online sportsbooks and three retail betting facilities took the next step toward licensing approval in Maryland late last week.

The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission approved the qualifications of two online sports betting applicants and three sports betting facility applicants. The next meeting of the state’s Sports Wagering Application Review Committee is on February 15 where it is expected all five applicants will be on the agenda for license approval.

The two online sports betting applicants that received approval were SuperBook and Crab Sports Maryland.

SuperBook has already partnered with the Baltimore Orioles to open the SuperBook Sports Lounge at Camden Yards later this year and extended their license application beyond a sports wagering facility operator to also include online sport betting. SuperBook currently operates and is licensed in seven states.

Crab Sports Maryland has partnered with Gaming Innovation Group as its operating partner for online sports betting. Crab Sports Inc. was established in 2021 as a private entity with a leadership group that includes more than two decades of experience in the European gambling industry.

The three sports wagering facilities that had their qualifications approved by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission included Kathre P. Hospitality for Michael’s on the South River in Riva, Canton Gaming for the Greene Turtle Sports Bar and Grille in Canton

Canton, and Canton Gaming for the Green Turtle Sports Bar & Grille in Towson.

Canton Gaming has announced Parx Interactive as their facility operator, while Kathe P. Hospitality has not yet announced their operating partner.