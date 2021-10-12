Online sports betting in Connecticut launching Tuesday

After a failure to launch on their planned date last week, online sports betting is finally scheduled to go live on Tuesday, October 12.

Online sports betting was originally scheduled to launch in Connecticut on October 7. It was postponed due to an unexpected delay at the federal regulatory level. The reason behind the launch delay was a delay in the publication of the amended gaming compacts signed between the state and Native tribes that allowed sports betting in the state.

The Federal Register published the gaming compact signed with the Mohegan Tribe on September 15, which left plenty of time between publication and the planned launch date. However, the gaming compact signed between the state and the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe was only published in the Register on September 27. This did not leave enough time between publication and the planned launch date of October 7 for launch to take place.

On Tuesday, October 12 online sportsbooks in Connecticut will be allowed to go live at 3 p.m. However, for the first seven days it will only be a soft launch. This seven-day soft launch is being put in place to ensure all betting systems are running smoothly without any problems.

During the soft launch period online sports betting operators will be restricted to offering only 750 accounts with some limited gambling hours. These temporary restrictions apply to DraftKings Sportsbook, who have partnered with Mashantucket Pequots, FanDuel Sportsbook, who have partnered with the Mohegan Tribe and Rush Street Interactive, who are the sports betting partner with the Connecticut Lottery. Once the soft launch period has passed all restrictions will be lifted.

Retail sports betting has been available at Foxwoods Casino and Mohegan Sun Casino since September 30. Both casinos have setup temporary sportsbooks and betting kiosks and are planning on opening full sportsbooks on-site later this year.