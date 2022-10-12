Online sports betting to Massachusetts after Super Bowl

Anyone in Massachusetts hoping to place an online wager on the Super Bowl in February will have to go out of state to legally do so.

Late last week the Massachusetts Gaming Commission finally delivered a date range for the launch of sports betting in the state. According to a motion passed by the Commission, retail sports betting will be able to launch in the state in late January, while online sports betting will not launch until sometime in early March. Super Bowl 57 will be played in Arizona on February 12, 2022.

The motion was passed by the Commission 11.5 hours into a two-day meeting that began last Thursday. It passed by a vote of 4-0-1 with Commissioner Nakisha Skinner, who opposed the plan, abstaining. The motion also contained a provision that allows the date range for launch to change, so it’s not necessarily set in stone. A change would depend on public comment, staff input, and the number of sports betting license applicants.

The one opponent to the current date range, Commissioner Skinner, opposed the plan due to it being, in her word, too “aggressive,” and too accommodating to major sporting event such as the Super Bowl and March Madness over staff and resources. Despite opposing the plan and believing it was too taxing on staff, Skinner did not delver any alterative plans.

Commissioner Eileen O’Brien agreed with Skinner that the planned March launch of online sports betting was overly aggressive and unrealistic but did vote in favor after the provisions to potentially push back the date were added to the motion.