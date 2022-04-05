Ontario sports betting goes live with US operators

Commercial online sportsbooks and gambling sites are going live in Ontario following launch on April 4.

Prior to the commercial launch sports bettors in Canada’s most populous province were limited to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming’s ProLine+ to play their bets. With commercial sportsbooks now legal in the province several sportsbooks are expected to flood the market during a slow rollout.

[ Bet in Ontario with Draft Kings | BetRivers | FanDuel ]

Starting in late January the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) approved more that two dozen online gaming sites to operate in the province. There are reportedly at least 30 more still seeking approval.

A few of the sportsbooks that have already received approval include FanDuel Sportsbook, BetMGM, bet365, 888 Sportsbook, PointsBet and theScore Bet. Online gambling sites that offer poker and casino gambling has also been approved, including WSOP.ca, and LeoVegas. Not all of these sites went live on Day 1, but they are expected to come online gradually throughout the month.

AGCO representatives said in a statement, “The AGCO continues to work with and help prepare operators and gaming-related suppliers for the launch of Ontario’s new iGaming market on April 4, 2022. Not every operator will be ready to launch their services on day one. Some are more ready than others. This means Ontario’s new iGaming market will steadily expand in the weeks and months following the market’s launch.”

The launch of commercial sportsbooks in the province has also meant a few companies had to pull some sites out of the province. For example, after launching their sportsbooks in Ontario, FanDuel shut down their daily fantasy sports site in the province.

That’s because any gambling site legally operating in Ontario can only allow residents of Ontario on their platform. Sharing players with other provinces and states in not allowed. Since FanDuel’s daily fantasy sports sites allows users from across Canada to play their games, they had to shutout gamblers from Ontario to follow the new rules.

FanDuel’s decision makes sense when you consider the size of the Ontario market. If Ontario were an American state, it would be the fifth-largest market in the USA.