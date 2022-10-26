Pennsylvania, Michigan sports betting numbers for Sept

The return of football gave the sports betting handle in Pennsylvania a boost during September.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board released the sports betting revenue report for September last week which showed $645.2 million in sports betting handle for the month. That was up $282 million from the handle reported in August, and up $66.4 million from the handle reported in September, 2021.

The sports betting revenue reported in September 2022 was $50.2. That was up 77 percent from the $28.2 million in revenue reported in September 2021.

Not surprisingly betting at NFL games proved to be very popular in Pennsylvania during September. According to data released by Geocomply, during the Philadelphia Eagles’ home opener on September 19 there were 76,400 geolocation checks at Lincoln Financial Field. At the Pittsburgh Steelers home opener on September 18 there were 38,6000 geolocation checks at Acrisure Stadium.

FanDuel Sportsbook and DraftKings Sportsbook continue to be the most popular with bettors in Pennsylvania. In September FanDuel led the state with $212.9 million in handle. That was just ahead of DraftKings which reported $207.5 million in handle. FanDuel was much farther ahead in revenue with $33.5 million, compared to DraftKings $17 million.

In Michigan, the Michigan Gaming Control Board reported $383.1 million in handle for September. That was a 66 percent increase from the $229.8 million handle reported in August, but a one percent drop from the $386.8 million handle reported in September, 2021.

While handle may have been down slightly year-over-year, revenues were up. In September 2022 sports betting revenues were $50.4 million for a 13 percent hold. That was up from $27.1 million in revenue for September 2021 when sportsbooks reported only a seven percent hold.

Just like in Pennsylvania, FanDuel and DraftKings top the handle and revenue charts in Michigan. In September DraftKings finished just ahead with 108.2 million in handle, compared to $106.3 million for FanDuel. However, FanDuel led the way in revenue thanks to a 17.8 percent hold which resulted in $19 million in revenue. DraftKings reported a 9.7 percent hold for $10.5 million in revenue.