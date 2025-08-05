Resorts World Bet exiting NY market

Resorts World Bet has announced they will cease operations in the New York sports betting market at the end of June.

Customers of Resorts World Bet were notified this week that the sportsbooks will shutdown in New York on June 30. Communications to customers also said that bets and deposits will continue to be accepted until June 16 and users have until June 22 to withdraw any remaining funds from their accounts.

Resorts World Bet was one of the original nine sportsbooks to launch in New York when sports betting went live in the state in January, 2022. Despite early-entrance to the market Resorts World Bet was never able to gain much market share with bettors.

Through May 2025 Resorts World has reportedly taken in only $263 million in bets since launch. That equals less than 0.3 percent of the total online handle bet on sports during that time. In the latest sports betting data reported by state regulators for May, Resorts World reported $769,000 in gross gaming revenue.

By comparison, FanDuel, which led the New York market in May reported $108 million in revenue.

Upon their exit from New York Resorts World Bet will join WynnBET and PointsBet, who previously left the market. WynnBET New York license was acquired by ESPN Bet, while PointsBet’s license went to Fanatics Sportsbook.

Resorts World Bet has not announced what they intend to do with their sports betting license after exiting the New York market. Any transfer of the license would require approval from the New York State Gaming Commission. It’s been speculated the bet365 may be interested in acquiring the license. Bet365 has recently launched in Tennessee, and Illinois and has the size to weather New York’s sizable 51 percent tax rate.

Genting, which owns and operates Resorts World Bet still have a foothold in New York through their brick-and-mortar casinos, Resorts World New York City, and Resorts World Catskills. Genting is also expected to go after one of the three commercial casino licenses that will be awarded in downstate New York later this year.