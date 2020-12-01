Single Game Sports Betting in Canada Finally?

Single Game sports betting may finally be gaining some traction after decades of legalizing only parlay style games, forcing many players offshore.

Sports betting laws were written in Canada such that bettors can not bet on single games or events, and were instead limited to parlay bets of at least two games. That may finally be changing.

When will single game sports betting in Canada arrive?

Legislation to legalize single-game sports betting in Canada has been on the books for years but could never get passed into law for numerous reasons. The latest attempt may finally be successful. C-218 which will remove the ban on single-game sports betting will be introduced by the Government of Canada later this week. It is expected to receive enough support to pass and become law.

One of the main reasons the bill may finally pass is the expansion of sports betting south of the border. The legalization of sports betting in several states that border Canada, including Michigan and New York, has allowed Canadians to access single-game sports betting by heading across the border. This has obviously cost Canadian sports betting operators money.

Also helping push Canada toward legal single-game sports betting was professional sports leagues. While leagues were once strongly opposed to gambling that has completely changed since the US Supreme allowed states to legalize sports betting nation wide. Earlier this year a joint letter signed by the commissioners of the NBA, NHL, MLB, MLS and CFL supporting the end of the single-game sports betting ban was sent to the Canadian government.

It is unknown how quickly single-games sports betting will enter the Canadian market once the ban is overturned. Gambling is operated provincially in Canada, so it is possible some provinces could launch sooner than others.