Sports betting arrives in Nebraska, soon in Vermont, North Carolina

There was notable movement on sports betting in three states recently with betting launching in Nebraska and getting approved in Vermont and North Carolina.

In Nebraska the first retail sportsbook in the state opened at the WarHorse Casino in Lincoln on June 22. Nebraska residents can now place sports bets at any of the 10 sports betting kiosks on the property or through the sportsbook window.

Retail sports betting is the only option for bettors in Nebraska as online sports betting is still not permitted. All bets must be placed in-person.

While retail sports betting launched in Nebraska this week both Vermont and North Carolina took another step toward online sports betting following a Governor’s signature.

In Vermont Governor Phil Scott signed a gambling expansion bill into law. The bill authorizes the Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery to operate and regulate sports betting in the state. The Department will negotiate contracts with between two and six sportsbook operators to open online sportsbooks in the state.

Under the terms of the bill the Department must negotiate a revenue sharing agreement with the sportsbooks that are authorized to operate in the state. The bill does not state a minimum or maximum amount for the revenue sharing.

In North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper signed a bill into law that legalizes new forms of gambling in the state, including online sports betting. Retail sports betting is currently allowed in the state at tribal casinos.

The bill allows up to 12 sports betting licenses to be issued in the state. The North Carolina State Lottery Commission was handed control over regulation of online sports betting and they’ll also be responsible for issuing licenses. Online sportsbooks will face a 18% tax on revenues.

According to Governor Cooper North Carolina’s first online sportsbooks are expected to launch sometime in the first half of 2024.