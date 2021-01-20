Sports Betting in Michigan Goes Live Jan. 22

After a long wait for bettors and sportsbook operators, sports betting in Michigan will finally go live this week, Jan. 22, barring any last-minute technical snafus.

The final green light gives nine gambling partnerships the authorization to start accepting online sports wagers. They include:

Little River Band of Ottawa Indians, Rush Street Gaming (BetRivers)

Bay Mills Indian Community, DraftKings

Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, William Hill

Greektown Casino, Penn Sports Interactive/Barstool Sportsbook

Hannahville Indian Community, TwinSpires

Keweenaw Bay Indian Community, Golden Nugget Online Gaming

MGM Grand Detroit, BetMGM/Roar Digital

MotorCity Casino, FanDuel

Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, Wynn

The state went live in 2020 with kiosk-style, on-site sports betting at the state’s major casinos. The plan had been to evolve into the online and mobile betting industry that has proven so successful and popular among bettors in other states.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board executive director said the state’s ‘new era’ begins this week.

“Michigan residents love sports and, judging by inquiries we’ve received, eagerly anticipate using mobile devices to place bets through the commercial and tribal casinos,” said Richard Kalm in a statement. “Online gaming and sports betting will provide the casinos with new ways to engage with customers while the state and local communities will benefit from taxes and payments on wagering revenue.”

Greektown, owned by Penn National, will move ahead with app-based services only and will launch its Barstool Sportsbook, according to a Detroit News article.

Sports betting – in particular football betting – is expected to be hugely popular in a state with busy pro and college sports activity. Detroit boasts teams in all the major professional sports while football and basketball at University of Michigan and Michigan State should generate huge interest.