Sports betting launches in Ohio

Sports betting officially launched in the state of Ohio on January 1.

It was a simultaneous launch for both retail and online sports betting in the state which gives Ohio residents three different places to make their wagers. The first option, which if it follows the trends in other states will be the most popular, is online through sports betting websites or mobile apps.

The second option is retail betting through sportsbooks available at Ohio casinos and sports teams. The third option is retail sports betting through kiosks available at select lottery-licensed retailers.

Online sports bettors in Ohio were overloaded with choice on launch day with 16 mobile sports betting apps going live on January 1. They included:

DraftKings Sportsbook

FanDuel Sportsbook

BetRivers

Barstool Sportsbook

Betfred

betJACK

BetMGM

Betway

bet365

Caesars Sportsbook

Gamewise

PointsBet

Hard Rock Sportsbook

SuperBook

Tipico

While 16 mobile sportsbooks launched on January 1 there are still five online sportsbook that have received a license but missed the opening day launch. These five included Bally’s Sportsbook. Fanatics Sportsbook, Out The Gate, Parx, and Underdog Sports.

There were 12 retail sportsbooks ready to launch on January 1 including the 10 state casinos, FC Cincinnati, and the Cincinnati Reds sportsbook.

Prior to the January 1 launch the Ohio Casino Control Commission also handed out their first fine to a sportsbook. On December 30 the Commission announced that DraftKings was being fined $350,000 for mailing thousands of advertisements to residents under the age of 21.

According to the Commission, the violation occurred in November when DraftKings mailed out approximately 2,500 advertisements to residents under 21. Along with the fine regulators will also require DraftKings to implement new procedures to ensure marketing materials are not directed to anyone who’s age has not been verified.

“The Commission has been very clear about the rules and standards for sports gaming advertising with the industry, and are disappointed with the lack of compliance we have seen despite reminders,” Matthew Schuler, Executive Director of the OCCC said in a release.

“While we do not take administrative action lightly, DraftKings’ conduct in this case warrants the Commission’s intervention to ensure the integrity of sports gaming.”