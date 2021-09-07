Sports betting lawsuits denied in Arizona

Arizona appears to be back on track to launch sports betting on September 9 after a pair of lawsuits were denied earlier this week.

On Monday, the Maricopa County Superior Court was schedule to hear two lawsuits against the Arizona Department of Gaming related to sports betting. The first lawsuit was brought forth by the Yavapai-Prescott Tribe.

In their lawsuit they were seeking a restraining order and temporary injunction to stop the launch of Arizona sports betting on the ground that the state’s sports betting laws violated the state’s constitution.

Sports betting lawsuit fails?

Judge James Smith heard arguments from the tribe on Monday and denied the tribe’s request later that night. In his 12-page ruling Judge Smith said that the tribe failed to provide significant arguments to support their complaints. It is expected that the tribe will appeal the ruling.

Also originally on the court docket Monday was a lawsuit brought forth by Turf Paradise race track against the Arizona Department of Gaming. Turf Paradise was asking for a sports betting license after previously being denied by the Arizona Department of Gaming during the application process.

Judge Smith declined to even hear the case filed by Turf Paradise. The judge stated that Turf Paradise had not yet exhausted all possible avenues to secure a state sports betting license. The judge did also say that Turf Paradise could appeal and return to the court if it remains unsatisfied following further attempts to secure a license from the Arizona Department of Gaming.

Despite the chance that both parties that were denied earlier this week could appeal, sports betting is expected to launch on schedule in Arizona on Thursday, September 9, the night the NFL kicks off the new season.