Sports betting opens in Arizona with huge weekend

The coinciding kickoff of sports betting in Arizona and the new NFL season led to a busy weekend for bettors in the Grand Canyon State.

According to data reported by GeoComply, Arizona accounted for 10.4 percent of all legal online sports betting transactions in the United State between Thursday September 9 and 4 pm PT on Sunday, September 12. Over those four days Arizona customers reportedly created 271,000 new accounts with online sportsbooks in the state.

Throughout the country Arizona ranked fourth in sports betting transactions during the NFL opening weekend. The data collected by GeoComply includes 18 states where online sports betting has been legalized and Washington DC. Arizona only trailed New Jersey with 21.4 percent, Pennsylvania with 19.8 percent and Michigan with 12.9 percent.

The top four, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Arizona accounted for nearly 65 percent of all betting transactions in the country over the weekend.

Across the country the opening NFL weekend set a new record for betting transactions with 58.2 million. That was up nearly 126 percent when compared to 2020. Leading that growth were Pennsylvania, which was up 46 percent when compared to 2020, and New Jersey, which saw a 35 percent increase.

The massive increase in transactions did lead to a few hiccups for sports bettors during opening weekend. DraftKings Sportsbook reported live-betting issues in all markets at times over the weekend, while users in Colorado were shutout for football betting for a short time at one point.

FanDuel Sportsbook and Barstool Sportsbook also reported minor issue throughout the weekend. It is expected the issues the sportsbooks had on opening weekend will be ironed out as demand will only increase throughout the NFL season as more states legalize and launch sports betting and more bettors come online.