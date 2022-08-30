Sportsbooks show interest in Massachusetts sports betting

Eleven sportsbook operators have confirmed their interest in acquiring a sports betting license in Massachusetts so far.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has asked any sportsbooks that would be interested in one of the state’s 15 online sportsbook licenses to confirm with the Commission by email. As of the end of last week the Commission had received confirmation emails from 11 operators. That is expected to grow with the deadline to send a confirmation email set on August 31.

According to a list posted on the Massachusetts Gaming Commission website the sportsbooks operators that have confirmed their interest in a license include:

888

Bally Bet

Bet Fanatics

Betr

DraftKings

GAN

NYX Digital Gaming

Play Up

PointsBet

Sportradar

WynnBET

Anyone familiar with the sports betting industry will see that a few well-known names in the industry are missing from that list. It is expected that Barstool Sportsbook, BetMGM, Rush Street Interactive, and BetRivers will add their names before the deadline due to existing connections to the local market which includes links to state brick and mortar casinos and racinos.

Also missing from the list are Caesars Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook.

Despite the list being published to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission website a launch date for sports betting in the state has not been made public. According to reports that date could be released as early as the Commission’s next meeting on September 8.

Coincidentally, September 8 is also the kickoff of the new NFL season which mean Massachusetts bettors won’t be able to place legal bets in the state when the season begins. A realistic launch date may not be until December at the earliest or even early 2023 at this point. According to operators they would need at least 90 days to prepare to launch even after a date was set which would mean retail sportsbooks would not be able to open until a least December.