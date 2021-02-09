Super Bowl betting crashes sportsbooks with heavy demand

As expected Super Bowl Sunday proved to be the busiest betting day of the year over the weekend. Unfortunately for sports bettors in states where it has been legalized, many sportsbooks could not handle the load.

According to posts on social media over Super Bowl weekend at least five sportsbooks suffered outages on Super Bowl Sunday Those five include most of the heavy hitters, FanDuel Sportsbook, DraftKings Sportsbook, BetRivers, Barstool Sportsbook, and BetMGM specifically in Nevada.

Three of those sportsbooks, DraftKings, BetRivers and Barstool are all powered by the same backend provider, Kambi, which was reportedly the problem on Sunday. Kambi commented on the problem and blamed it on a significantly high volume of bets. One specific Super Bowl bet that had a large range of outcomes ended up requiring higher than normal technical capacity. This caused a backlog in bet validation and slowed down users’ experience.

FanDuel reported problems in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Illinois, with customers having problems logging into their accounts, while those that could log in had trouble placing their bets. After kickoff on Sunday FanDuel Tweeted out:

“We are aware customers in MI and IL are having trouble logging in and placing wagers on the Sportsbook platform. Our team is working on resolving this issue as quickly as possible and we will provide any updates here. We apologize for any inconvenience!”

A company spokesperson attributed to problems to unprecedented demand, however this was not the first time FanDuel has had outages on Sunday during the NFL season.

BetMGM’s problem were limited to Nevada where their customers were locked out of the system for most of the game. Not only were online bettors locked out, but so were bettors attempting to use kiosks or over the counter bets.

BetMGM’s problem was reportedly a server crash that wiped out all access throughout Nevada. In a reply to a customer asking about an account error a BetMGM repTweeted out:

“Sorry about that @meJVT … our network crashed and we were down for several hours … we will make sure your account is accurate and be better in the future. We appreciate your business … hope you still won some”

Despite the outages Super Bowl Sunday appeared to be a massive success for most sportsbooks, especially when you factor in that most of the online problems were due to unprecedented demand. According to reports, sports betting geolocation pings across America rose 236 percent in 2021 when compared to Super Bowl weekend in 2020.