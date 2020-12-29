Tennessee, Colorado post strong sports betting numbers in November

Tennessee’s sports betting launch in November was a tremendous success, while Colorado also enjoyed a strong month in November

Not only did Tennessee sports betting go live in November it also became the first state to launch as a mobile-only sports betting market. Their online-only model proved to be a smart move as they reported a $131 million handle in November.

During the first month only four operators went live in Tennessee. They included FanDuel Sportsbook, DraftKings Sportsbook, BetMGM and Action 24/7. The Tennessee report did not breakdown the handle taken by each operator, but it is believed that FanDuel and DraftKings were the top two books in the state during launch month.

There are four other operators waiting to launch in the state, BetAmerica, William Hill, WynnBET and Zen Sports. All four are hoping to launch sometime in January following a special meeting of the Tennessee Education Lottery scheduled for January 6.

The easy access to mobile betting may be one of the major reason Tennessee posted such a large handle right out of the gates. Out of the seven states that border Tennessee only two, Arkansas and Mississippi offer legal sports betting, and neither currently have mobile betting. Tennessee will get their first regional competition for mobile sports betting dollars in January when Virginia is scheduled to go live.

While Tennessee got off to a good start in November, the state of Colorado set a new record for sports betting in the month. The Centennial State reported a record handle of $231 million in November. That was up from $210 million reported in October.

Almost all money bet in November in Colorado was done online. Colorado’s online sportsbooks accounted for $226.8 million of all wagers, which was 98 percent of the handle.

Like every other state betting of football fueled the large handle in Colorado. In November NFL football accounted for $88 million of all bets while college football accounted for $31 million. Combined that’s just over 51 percent of the handle for November.

Oddly enough the third most popular sports for bettor in November was table tennis with $12.4 million in bets