Tennessee sportsbooks miss minimum hold limit

It looks like a few Tennessee sportsbooks could be on the hook for more taxes after they failed to meet the minimum hold limit set in the state’s sports betting regulations.

Tennessee is the only state with legalized sports betting that requires sportsbook to meet a minimum hold requirement of 10 percent. Based on the yearly numbers from 2021 that were reported earlier this month most sportsbooks did not hit that minimum.

According to the latest report from Tennessee regulators $2.7 billion was wagered on sports in the state in 2021. The sportsbooks in the state reported $198.5 million in taxable revenue. That amounts to a 7.3 percent hold, which is obviously less than 10 percent.

Currently there are nine sportsbooks live in the Tennessee, but only four of them have been live since January 1, 2021 and had to meet the 10 hold limit for the year. Those four include Action 24/7, BetMGM, DraftKings Sportsbook, and FanDuel Sportsbook. The reports issued in Tennessee do not include breakdowns of hold and revenue for each individual sportsbook, so it is unknown if and by how much each book missed the hold limit.

Following a change by the regulators late in 2021 any sportsbooks that miss the hold limit have two options.

The first option is to pay a $25,000 fine. This could be the cheaper of the two options, but it would also count as regulatory action against that sportsbook. This could potentially hamper any future expansion plans in other states.

The second option is to pay the difference in taxes between what they did pay in 2021 and what they would have paid if they had hit the 10 percent limit. It is expected most if not all sportsbooks that failed to meet the 10 percent hold limit will simply pay the extra tax to the state to avoid any regulatory violations.