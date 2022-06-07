TheScore Bet exiting the US market

TheScore Bet has announced it will be leaving the United States and focusing solely on its home country of Canada.

TheScore Bet officials announced last week that it will shutdown its US sportsbook on July 1. TheScore Bet was operating is four US states, New Jersey, Colorado, Indiana, and Iowa.

Upon making the announcement theScore President and COOO Benjie Levy said in a statement:

“Since Penn’s acquisition of theScore, the company’s plan has been to lead with Barstool Sportsbook in the U.S. and theScore Bet in Canada, given our strong brand equity there. With theScore Bet launched and thriving in Ontario, and as we approach a major undertaking this summer with the launch of our proprietary risk and trading service, the timing is right to focus our U.S. efforts on marketing Barstool Sportsbook and our Canadian efforts on marketing theScore Bet.”

The shutdown date may by July 1, but according to its website theScore Bet will stop accepting new wagers on June 15. Bets made on events completed before July 1 will remain active. For wagers on events past the July 1 shutdown, bettors will be contacted directly by theScore Bet representatives.

Any user of theScore Bet that does not withdraw funds in their account before July 1 will be mailed a cheque or have their funds deposited using another method on file.

Following the exodus of theScore Bet from the US market Penn National, which owns theScore and 36 percent of Barstool Sportsbook, will shift its attention in the US solely to Barstool. TheScore app will eventually allow betting on the Barstool platform. Barstool is currently active in 12 states, include the four being vacated by theScore Bet.

TheScore Bet is the latest is a growing list of sportsbooks that are shutdown or scaling back US operators recently. Churchill Downs Sportsbook recently announced it was shutting down its online sportsbook and casino, while WynnBet and Caesars Sportsbook have announced plans to scale back their marketing dollars in the US.