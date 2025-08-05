Three applications for untethered sports betting licenses in Missouri

The deadline to apply for untethered sports betting in licenses in Missouri passed earlier this week with regulators announcing three applicants.

The deadline to submit an application for the two available untethered licenses was Tuesday. According to the Missouri Gaming Commission they received applications from FanDuel Sportsbook, DraftKings Sportsbook, and Circa Sports.

There is a hearing scheduled for August 13 and the Commission will announce the recipients of two licenses on August 15. Sports betting in Missouri will launch later this year on December 1.

Along with the two untethered licenses available in Missouri the state’s riverboat casinos and professional sports teams can obtain licenses. Applications for licenses in partnership with casinos and sports teams are not due until September 12. Two partnerships have already been announced with Century Casinos partnering with BetMGM and the St. Louis Cardinals baseball franchise partnering with bet365.

This week was also the deadline for the submission of written public comments on the proposed sports betting rules. A public hearing on those rules is scheduled to be held this week. Following the hearing the rules will go into effect on August 30.

Legalized sports betting in Missouri was approved by voters at the ballot box during the November 2024 elections. A chance to speed up the launch of sports betting to this summer fell apart earlier this year after Secretary of State Denny Hoskins rejected emergency rules for the industry. Instead, sports betting will go live in December.