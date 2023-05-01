Vermont sports betting bill moves through Committee

The road to legal online sport betting in the state of Vermont passed another major milestone earlier this week.

In late January, state Representative Matthew Birong introduced House Bill 127. The bipartisan bill received support from both sides of the floor with six Democrats and three Republicans acting as cosponsors.

Under Bill 127 the operation of online sportsbooks within Vermont’s borders would become legal. The bill found support in Vermont’s House Ways and Means Committee last week where Committee members passed the bill with a unanimous vote. The next stop for the bill will be the Vermont House Approprations Committee for further discussion and review.

The bills supporters are in favor of online sports betting in Vermont for several reasons with their main objectives being to protect Vermont consumers from offshore online sportsbooks, and to keep gaming revenue, and in turn tax revenue, from leaving the state. Vermont borders New York, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts which all allow in-person and online sports betting.

If Bill 127 were to pass through the Vermont House and Senate and find favor with Governor Phil Scott, it would authorize the Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery to accept applications from online sportsbook operators.

Under the bill the department would be required to authorize at least two online sportsbook licenses, but no more than six. Each license applicant would be required to pay an annual license fee of $275,000.

In an attempt to win over those in the House and Senate potentially resistant to the legalization of sports betting the bill also includes a requirement that 2.5 precent, or $250,000 (whichever is greater) be allocated from sports betting taxes to create a responsible gaming special fund.