Wyoming sports betting bill on governor desk

Online sports betting is just a pen stroke away from becoming legalized in Wyoming.

An online sports betting bill, HB 133, passed through the Senate on Monday by a vote of 24-5-1. The Wyoming House will ask for concurrence and is expected to accept the small amendments made to the bill by the Senate. Once that happens the bill will go to Governor Mark Gordon for his signature to make it law.

A few weeks ago it looked like the sports betting bill was dead after it failed to pass a vote in the House. Bill co-sponsor Representative Landon Brown asked for a reconsideration vote and after assuring that questions around the bill would be addressed it passed 32-28.

Once signed by the Governor, HB 133 will legalize online sports betting in Wyoming. A minimum of five sportsbook operators will be granted licenses, and an operator must be active in at least three other states to qualify for a license.

Revenues from sports betting will be taxed at 10 percent. A license comes with a $100,000 fee and there will be a $50,000 annual renewal fee. The Wyoming Gaming Commission estimated the state sports betting market to be worth $449 million a year.

It is expected that DraftKings will be one of the first operator s to apply for a license after it took part in committee hearing in support of the bill. Other sportsbooks on the shortlist for Wyoming include BetMGM, FanDuel, Barstool, PointsBet and theScore.

The Wyoming Gaming Commission has targeted September 1 as a launch date for sports betting in the state.