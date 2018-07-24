Steelers sign first-round S Edmunds to rookie deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed first-round safety Terrell Edmunds to a four-year contract on Tuesday, the team announced, a day before the Steelers report for training camp.

Terms were not reported, but Edmunds will make a little over $10 million with a $5.4 million signing bonus, based on his No. 28 draft slot. His contract, like those of all first-round draft selections, comes with a fifth-year team option.

Edmunds, 21, was a surprise first-round pick, admitting at the draft — which he was attending with brother and 16th overall pick Tremaine Edmunds — that he didn’t expect to be picked on the first day. The son of former Miami Dolphins Pro Bowl tight end Ferrell Edmunds, Terrell totaled 196 tackles (8.5 for loss), six interceptions and 14 passes defensed in three years at Virginia Tech.

The Steelers are expected to use Edmunds extensively in three-safety dime packages, allowing him to play linebacker in the box at times. Head coach Mike Tomlin praised his versatility after the draft, saying Edmunds did “anything that you can imagine him doing” while playing for the Hokies.

Edmunds’ signing leaves just four first-round picks from April’s draft without a contract. All four (Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Denzel Ward and Josh Allen) were taken in the top seven picks, and three are quarterbacks.

Darnold reportedly did not begin camp with the rest of the Jets’ rookies on Tuesday.

–Field Level Media