Steelers TE Grimble (thumb/wrist) undergoes surgery

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Xavier Grimble underwent surgery to repair a torn ligament in the area of his right thumb and wrist, according to multiple reports on Saturday.

Grimble suffered the injury in a recent practice. The club is hoping he will be back for the season opener on Sept. 9 against the Cleveland Browns.

Grimble has 16 catches for 150 yards and three touchdowns in 28 games over two seasons with the Steelers.

Starting tight end Vance McDonald (foot) is also expected to miss Saturday’s preseason game against the Tennessee Titans. Jesse James is the squad’s only healthy tight end with a catch in an NFL game.

