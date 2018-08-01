Super Bowl Odds for Every Team

By Mitch Reames

The preseason has almost begun and that means it is time to place some wagers on the big game that will happen six months for now. In the table below are all the odds for possible Super Bowl champions alongside their odds when the wagers first opened. See how the offseason and the draft may have positively or negatively affected teams odds in the table below:

Data Provided by Westgate

Team Opening Odds (1/7/2018) Current Odds (7/30/2018)
New England PATRIOTS 5/1 6/1
Pittsburgh STEELERS 8/1 10/1
Philadelphia EAGLES 10/1 12/1
Minnesota VIKINGS 10/1 10/1
Green Bay PACKERS 10/1 10/1
New Orleans SAINTS 16/1 16/1
Atlanta FALCONS 16/1 16/1
Dallas COWBOYS 20/1 30/1
Los Angeles RAMS 20/1 10/1
Seattle SEAHAWKS 20/1 60/1
San Francisco 49ERS 20/1 30/1
Jacksonville JAGUARS 20/1 16/1
Houston TEXANS 20/1 16/1
Carolina PANTHERS 20/1 30/1
Los Angeles CHARGERS 30/1 16/1
Kansas City CHIEFS 30/1 20/1
Oakland RAIDERS 30/1 20/1
Detroit LIONS 40/1 60/1
Tampa Bay BUCCANEERS 40/1 125/1
Baltimore RAVENS 40/1 50/1
Tennessee TITANS 40/1 20/1
Indianapolis COLTS 40/1 60/1
Arizona CARDINALS 40/1 100/1
Denver BRONCOS 40/1 40/1
New York GIANTS 60/1 25/1
Washington REDSKINS 60/1 100/1
Miami DOLPHINS 60/1 80/1
Chicago BEARS 100/1 100/1
New York JETS 100/1 80/1
Buffalo BILLS 100/1 80/1
Cleveland BROWNS 100/1 80/1
Cincinnati BENGALS 100/1 80/1

Mitch Reames

Mitch Reames – The intersection of the NFL and esports

After graduating from the University of Oregon’s Journalism program, Mitch began writing about esports for SportTechie.

He identified the potential for content serving fans of both sports and esports, and will be focusing on that fan sector in his writing for NFP.

When he’s not playing Fortnite, Rocket League or Hearthstone, Mitch is rooting on the LA Rams, Oregon Ducks and his fantasy team.

Follow him on Twitter @Mitch_Reames

