Super Bowl Odds for Every Team
The preseason has almost begun and that means it is time to place some wagers on the big game that will happen six months for now. In the table below are all the odds for possible Super Bowl champions alongside their odds when the wagers first opened. See how the offseason and the draft may have positively or negatively affected teams odds in the table below:
Data Provided by Westgate
|Team
|Opening Odds (1/7/2018)
|Current Odds (7/30/2018)
|New England PATRIOTS
|5/1
|6/1
|Pittsburgh STEELERS
|8/1
|10/1
|Philadelphia EAGLES
|10/1
|12/1
|Minnesota VIKINGS
|10/1
|10/1
|Green Bay PACKERS
|10/1
|10/1
|New Orleans SAINTS
|16/1
|16/1
|Atlanta FALCONS
|16/1
|16/1
|Dallas COWBOYS
|20/1
|30/1
|Los Angeles RAMS
|20/1
|10/1
|Seattle SEAHAWKS
|20/1
|60/1
|San Francisco 49ERS
|20/1
|30/1
|Jacksonville JAGUARS
|20/1
|16/1
|Houston TEXANS
|20/1
|16/1
|Carolina PANTHERS
|20/1
|30/1
|Los Angeles CHARGERS
|30/1
|16/1
|Kansas City CHIEFS
|30/1
|20/1
|Oakland RAIDERS
|30/1
|20/1
|Detroit LIONS
|40/1
|60/1
|Tampa Bay BUCCANEERS
|40/1
|125/1
|Baltimore RAVENS
|40/1
|50/1
|Tennessee TITANS
|40/1
|20/1
|Indianapolis COLTS
|40/1
|60/1
|Arizona CARDINALS
|40/1
|100/1
|Denver BRONCOS
|40/1
|40/1
|New York GIANTS
|60/1
|25/1
|Washington REDSKINS
|60/1
|100/1
|Miami DOLPHINS
|60/1
|80/1
|Chicago BEARS
|100/1
|100/1
|New York JETS
|100/1
|80/1
|Buffalo BILLS
|100/1
|80/1
|Cleveland BROWNS
|100/1
|80/1
|Cincinnati BENGALS
|100/1
|80/1
Mitch Reames – The intersection of the NFL and esports
After graduating from the University of Oregon’s Journalism program, Mitch began writing about esports for SportTechie.
He identified the potential for content serving fans of both sports and esports, and will be focusing on that fan sector in his writing for NFP.
When he’s not playing Fortnite, Rocket League or Hearthstone, Mitch is rooting on the LA Rams, Oregon Ducks and his fantasy team.
Follow him on Twitter @Mitch_Reames