Texans CB Johnson leaves with concussion

Texans starting cornerback Kevin Johnson suffered a concussion in the first quarter of an exhibition game against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night in Houston.

Johnson landed awkwardly on the side of his helmet after yielding a 40-yard reception to San Francisco’s Marquise Goodwin down the left sideline.

Johnson, a first-round pick from Wake Forest in 2015, was attended to for several minutes by trainers.

The cornerback, who had one concussion last season, walked off the field under his own power while being accompanied by trainers.

Johnson made four starts for the Texans in 2017, registering 45 tackles.

–Field Level Media