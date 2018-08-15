Texans’ Hopkins, 49ers’ Ward scuffle at joint practice

Tempers flared during a joint practice between the Texans and 49ers on Wednesday, leading to a scuffle between Houston wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and San Francisco corner Jimmie Ward.

The fracas erupted when Ward knocked Hopkins’ helmet off jamming him at the line of scrimmage, and the two began throwing punches early in the session.

The pair tumbled to the ground had to be separated.

Hopkins was sent inside the practice bubble, while Ward was reduced to running on the sideline as practice resumed.

The teams face off in a preseason game on Saturday.

–Field Level Media