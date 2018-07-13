Texans release G Allen with injury settlement

The Houston Texans released guard Jeff Allen from the reserve/physically unable to perform list with an injury settlement, the team announced Friday.

Allen joined Houston in March of 2016 on a four-year, $28 million deal with $12 million guaranteed, earning $15.1 million over the last two years. His release saves Houston nearly $5 million against the cap while leaving a dead-money charge of $2.5 million.

The 28-year-old started 26 games for Houston over the last two seasons, including a pair of spot starts at left tackle last year, allowing a total of 8.5 sacks and committing 12 penalties.

With the Kansas City Chiefs for his first four NFL seasons, Allen started 36 of 44 games, allowing 7.5 sacks and committing 10 penalties in that span.

The Texans added a pair of guards in free agency this offseason, signing Zach Fulton from the Chiefs on a very similar deal to Allen’s (four years, $28 million, $13 million guaranteed) and Senio Kelemete from the New Orleans Saints (three years, $12 million, $5 million guaranteed). Houston’s other primary starter at guard, Xavier Su’a-Filo, joined the Tennessee Titans in free agency.

Only the Indianapolis Colts (56) allowed more sacks than the Texans (54) in 2017.

–Field Level Media