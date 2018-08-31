Texans release P Lechler
Punter Shane Lechler was released by the Houston Texans on Friday, nine days before the start of what would be his 19th NFL season.
Lechler, 42, is being replaced by undrafted rookie Trevor Daniel in a move that saves the Texans $1.4 million.
Lechler came to Houston after 13 years with the Oakland Raiders and spent five seasons with the Texans.
Last season, he had a 41.3-yard net punting average and down 32 punts inside the 20.
Lechler was named to the Pro Bowl seven times. He is the NFL’s all-time leader in yards per punt at 47.6 yards.
–Field Level Media
Defensive tackle Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams have reached agreement on a six-year, $135 million contract extension, according to multiple reports on Friday.
Donald, 27, reportedly will receive a $40 million signing bonus and $87 million in guaranteed money.
The deal makes Donald the highest-paid defensive player in history at an annual average just over $22 million. Denver linebacker Von Miller previously led all NFL defenders at $19 million annually.
The Rams created about $7 million of 2018 cap space on Thursday by restructuring the contracts of left tackle Andrew Whitworth and wide receiver Robert Woods, bringing their total cap space to $10.1 million, per Spotrac.
Head coach Sean McVay had said Wednesday during the team’s charity kickoff luncheon that the sides were very close.
The Rams open their season on Sept. 10 against the Oakland Raiders.
Donald, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, earned just over $10.1 million from 2014-17, combined, and is due $6.9 million this season, the fifth-year option of his rookie deal. The 27-year-old has made the Pro Bowl in each of his four seasons and has three first-team All-Pro nods.
The Rams have been able to reach deals with other core players recently, extending both wideout Brandin Cooks and running back Todd Gurley in a span of a week before training camp opened. They consistently had been vocal about their plan to re-sign Donald.
–Field Level Media
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery was activated from the physically unable to perform list, but is not expected to play until Week 3.
Jeffery was on the PUP list recovering from surgery in February to repair a torn rotator cuff in his
Jeffery was on the PUP list recovering from surgery in February to repair a torn rotator cuff in his shoulder.
Remaining on the PUP list would’ve erased Jeffery from the game-day roster for six weeks.
Doctors advised that Jeffery miss at least two games, per reports, but the team is optimistic he will be ready to play Week 3 vs. the Indianapolis Colts. The Eagles open the season Thursday against the Atlanta Falcons before visiting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2.
Jeffery will be allowed to participate in practice, giving him a chance to work his way up from limited work to full-speed drills before playing in a game.
Jeffery, 28, played through the torn rotator cuff after sustaining it in August last year, catching 57 passes for 789 yards and nine scores while starting all 16 games and playing 82 percent of offensive snaps in his first year with the Eagles. The team signed him to a four-year, $52 million contract extension in December that included $26.75 million in guaranteed money.
In six seasons, including his first five with the Chicago Bears, Jeffery has 361 grabs for 5,338 yards and 35 touchdowns in 79 games (72 starts). He missed 13 combined games in 2012 and 2015 due to injuries, in addition to four games in 2016 due to a suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drugs policy.
The Eagles brought in Mike Wallace, Kamar Aiken and Markus Wheaton via free agency this offseason and traded away veteran Torrey Smith. Second-year wideout Mack Hollins, a fourth-round selection who is a core member of the special teams, could earn a larger role on offense this season.
–Field Level Media
The New York Jets will likely be without wide receiver Jermaine Kearse for their season opener against the Detroit Lions, according to the New York Daily News.
Kearse missed the final two preseason games and reportedly had a procedure to help
Kearse missed the final two preseason games and reportedly had a procedure to help repair his injured abdomen.
Jets coach Todd Bowles said earlier this week that Kearse would be “day-to-day, week-to-week.”
Kearse, 28, had 65 catches for 810 yards and five touchdowns last season, his first with the Jets.
He spent his first five seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, making 153 catches for 2,109 yards and 11 touchdowns, but was traded to the Jets in September.
–Field Level Media
The Philadelphia Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl champs. Daily reminders of their status are no longer welcome.
Coach Doug Pederson, after talking with key players, had a banner celebrating the title removed from the team's locker room.
Among
Among the players was safety Malcolm Jenkins, who told The Athletic this week he was “well beyond celebrating last year’s accomplishments” and that he hated the banner being up.
“It’s not boxing where we get to hold the belt and somebody has to come beat us and take it,” Jenkins said.
Apparently Pederson and other veteran players agreed.
“I got kind of annoyed looking at it every day,” said tackle Lane Johnson, per the team’s website. “Hey, we won one. It’s great. It’s terrific for the city, but as far as a new year I think it’s good to be fresh with our approach.”
The Super Bowl LII champion Eagles open their season on Sept. 6 against the Atlanta Falcons, who they beat 15-10 in the divisional round on their way to the title.
–Field Level Media
Holdout pass rusher Khalil Mack broke his weeks-long silence on Thursday night, but a three-word Twitter post might not be a sign of progress toward a new deal with the Oakland Raiders.
Mack, who is holding out for a long-term contract, does not plan
Mack, who is holding out for a long-term contract, does not plan to report to the team without a deal, according to reports. Head coach Jon Gruden and Mack are not in contact and the Raiders are reportedly willing to trade Mack for draft pick compensation.
Responding to a tweet from The Athletic, Mack posted “I miss it.”
Quarterback Derek Carr responded to Mack on the same string, “I miss you.” Carr also posted a video from a previous season of a postgame hug with Mack.
NFL Network reported Friday the Raiders have a long way to go for common ground to be found with Mack. He’s pushing for a contract in excess of $100 million, which would make him among the highest-paid defensive players in the NFL.
–Field Level Media
The Dallas Cowboys traded cornerback Charvarius Ward to the Kansas City Chiefs for offensive lineman Parker Ehinger.
Ravaged by injuries to their vaunted offensive line, the Cowboys were seeking offensive line help, particularly a player with experience at guard and center. Ehinger, a fourth-round
Ravaged by injuries to their vaunted offensive line, the Cowboys were seeking offensive line help, particularly a player with experience at guard and center. Ehinger, a fourth-round pick in 2016, suffered a torn ACL as a rookie and started only one game last season (Week 17).
Ward, an undrafted free agent, was expected to make the 53-man roster in Dallas. In Kansas City, he could get a chance to crack the cornerback rotation. The Chiefs’ secondary was overhauled in the offseason, including the trade of Marcus Peters to the Los Angeles Rams and acquiring cornerback Kendall Fuller from the Washington Redskins in the Alex Smith deal.
–Field Level Media
Baltimore Ravens backup quarterback Robert Griffin III wasn't sure what to think after not playing in the team's final preseason game on Thursday night.
Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson played the first half in the Ravens' 30-20 victory over the visiting Washington
Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson played the first half in the Ravens’ 30-20 victory over the visiting Washington Redskins to close out the preseason.
“We felt like Lamar needed to start,” coach John Harbaugh told reporters after the game. “Robert really didn’t need to play. He’s played a lot so far. He’s a veteran.”
But the coach added that Griffin making the team “just depends on the rest of the math. There’s no doubt you want Robert Griffin on your team.”
The Ravens haven’t kept three quarterbacks on the roster since 2009, and Griffin could find himself the odd man out as Baltimore can use depth at other positions.
Earlier, Harbaugh had said the decision on Griffin making the team would go “right to the wire.”
Griffin said he feels as if he’s “in no man’s land” as the decision awaits.
“I put my best foot forward [this preseason],” Griffin told reporters. “You go out there and you’re effective, and that’s all you can ask for. There’s no stress or worry on my end because I know I went out there and showed them that I’m ready to go. We’ll see what they decide [ahead of cut-down day].”
Griffin was out of the league last season after inconsistency and injuries marked his early career with the Washington Redskins and Cleveland Browns following his No. 2 overall selection in the 2012 NFL Draft.
He was signed to a one-year, $1.1 million contract by the Ravens after an offseason workout, with only the $100,000 signing bonus guaranteed.
Griffin, 28, completed 27 of 41 passes (65.9 percent) for 243 yards with two touchdowns and one interception this preseason.
–Field Level Media
A resolution on the NFL's policy regarding the national anthem likely will not be settled before the start of the regular season, according to a report from ESPN.
However, both the NFL and the NFL Players Association have been "encouraged" by ongoing
However, both the NFL and the NFL Players Association have been “encouraged” by ongoing dialogue on the subject, ESPN said. Members of the league’s executive committee and the NFLPA met earlier this week in East Rutherford, N.J., to discuss a policy or universal protocol for the national anthem.
In May, owners announced a new policy that required players to either remain in the locker room during the playing of the anthem or stand to show respect.
The policy, which stated players could be fined for violations, was quickly scuttled as the NFLPA resisted the measure not being collectively bargained.
President Donald Trump continues to speak up on his belief that all players should stand at attention during the anthem. Some owners, including Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys and Bob McNair of the Houston Texans, have strongly endorsed that position.
–Field Level Media
E.J. Manuel tossed three touchdowns as the Oakland Raiders closed the preseason with a 30-19 victory at the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night.
Manuel, who is competing with Connor Cook for the backup job, completed 18 of 22 passes for 255
Manuel, who is competing with Connor Cook for the backup job, completed 18 of 22 passes for 255 yards and no picks. The former Buffalo Bills starter threw two touchdown passes to Keon Hatcher — for 45 and 19 yards – and connected with Saeed Blacknall for a 45-yard score.
Hatcher finished with three touchdown receptions, also pulling in a 22-yarder from Cook in the fourth quarter.
While Seahawks starting quarterback Russell Wilson did not take the field, Austin Davis completed 13 of 20 passes for 194 yards, including an 81-yard TD to Damore’ea Stringfellow in the loss.
–Field Level Media
Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 9 of 15 passes and scored a 1-yard touchdown run as the Baltimore Ravens defeated the visiting Washington Redskins 30-20 in the final preseason game for both teams on Thursday night.
Jackson's rushing TD capped a
Jackson’s rushing TD capped a 13-play, 81-yard drive to open the scoring in the first quarter.
The Redskins tied it at 7 early in the second quarter on Kevin Hogan’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Brian Quick. Hogan finished 22 of 38 for 272 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.
The Ravens scored the next 20 points. Kicker Kaare Vedvik converted two field goals before the half, quarterback Josh Woodrum hit Vince Mayle for a 14-yard touchdown and Kai Nacua picked off a Hogan pass for a 23-yard interception return for a score.
Broncos 21, Cardinals 10
Paxton Lynch threw two touchdowns in the second half to lead visiting Denver past Arizona.
Lynch, who was 14 of 15 for 128 yards along with two TDs, connected with Jordan Leslie for a 16-yard score in the third quarter and hit Matt LaCosse for a 10-yard score on the first play of the fourth quarter as the Broncos erased a 7-3 halftime deficit.
Arizona rested starting quarterback Sam Bradford and his backup, first-round pick Josh Rosen (thumb injury), while Denver starter Case Keenum also did not play.
Chargers 23, 49ers 21
Roberto Aguayo’s 26-yard field goal as time expired lifted visiting Los Angeles over San Francisco.
The 49ers had taken a 21-20 lead with 2:58 to go when Jeremy McNichols’ 6-yard touchdown run capped a 16-play, 90-yard drive.
The Chargers led 13-7 at the half when Terrell Watson scored on a 4-yard run as time expired in the second quarter. They increased the lead to 20-7 when backup quarterback Cardale Jones connected with Andre Patton for a 5-yard touchdown pass 1:59 into the third quarter.
Bills 28, Bears 27
Quarterback AJ McCarron threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to tight end Keith Towbridge with 13 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, and Buffalo erased a 24-point deficit against host Chicago.
McCarron’s late heroics provided a bright spot on an otherwise forgettable performance. He finished 13 of 34 for 156 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions while playing the entire game under center for the Bills.
Bears third-string quarterback Tyler Bray, who is competing for a roster spot behind Mitchell Trubisky and Chase Daniel, finished 19 of 29 for 180 yards and an interception.
Chiefs 33, Packers 21
Wide receiver Byron Pringle caught four passes for 122 yards, and Kansas City rallied to beat visiting Green Bay.
The Chiefs outscored the Packers 16-0 in the second half. Quarterbacks Chase Litton (13 of 21 for 166 yards), Matt McGloin (10 of 18 for 127 yards, 1 TD) and Chad Henne (4 of 5 for 33 yards, 1 TD) combined for 326 passing yards, compared with 71 yards on the ground for Kansas City.
Packers quarterback Tim Boyle completed 15 of 31 passes for 127 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Teammate DeShone Kizer completed five of seven passes for 57 yards, one touchdown and one pick.
Steelers 39, Panthers 24
Backup quarterbacks Josh Dobbs and Mason Rudolph carried host Pittsburgh to a double-digit win over Carolina.
The Steelers got three TD passes and Dobbs’ 3-yard touchdown run to open the scoring in the first quarter out of their third and fourth quarterbacks.
Wide receiver Tevin Jones snagged a 27-yard score from Dobbs in the first quarter and a 24-yarder from Rudolph in the second.
Texans 14, Cowboys 6
Alfred Blue’s 4-yard touchdown and Terry Swanson’s 37-yard run for a score lifted Houston over visiting Dallas in a game where most of the starters rested.
Both starting quarterbacks — Dallas’ Dak Prescott and Houston’s Deshaun Watson — did not play.
Blue’s touchdown run was set up by Justin Reid’s interception of Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush. Swanson finished with a game-high 69 rushing yards on 17 carries.
Browns 35, Lions 17
Baker Mayfield started and showed big-play flair, and Cleveland’s defense looked dominant again in a win over host Detroit.
The preseason finale was a big success for second-year running back Matt Dayes, who had a 42-yard touchdown run, 30-yard reception and finished with 111 total yards.
Cleveland got on the board on rookie running back Nick Chubb’s 3-yard romp in the first quarter and led 25-0 at halftime.
Raiders 30, Seahawks 19
EJ Manuel tossed three touchdowns as visiting Oakland closed the preseason with a win over Seattle.
Manuel, who is competing with Connor Cook for the backup job, completed 18 of 22 passes for 255 yards and no picks. The former Buffalo Bills starter threw two touchdown passes to Keon Hatcher — for 45 and 19 yards — and connected with Saeed Blacknall for a 45-yard score.
While Seahawks starting quarterback Russell Wilson did not take the field, Austin Davis completed 13 of 20 passes for 194 yards, including an 81-yard TD to Damore’ea Stringfellow.
Patriots 17, Giants 12
Rookie quarterback Danny Etling showed off his speed as visiting New England edged New York.
Etling, third on the Patriots’ QB depth chart behind Tom Brady and Brian Hoyer, broke free for an 86-yard touchdown run down the sideline with 3:58 remaining in the fourth quarter. Overall, he rushed seven times for 113 yards.
Etling, who played the entire game, struggled through the air, however, completing 18 of 32 passes for 157 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Fellow rookie J.C. Jackson had two interceptions on defense for New England.
Saints 28, Rams 0
With Drew Brees sitting out, Taysom Hill threw a touchdown pass, running backs Boston Scott and Jonathan Williams each ran for scores and New Orleans’ special teams added a TD on a blocked punt in a shutout win over visiting Los Angeles.
The Rams also sat their starting quarterback, Jared Goff, while star running back Todd Gurley took the night off, too. Neither played throughout the entire preseason.
Hill finished 10-for-17 passing for 159 yards with the one touchdown and no picks. Former Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett completed 3 of 6 passes for 18 yards and one interception.
Colts 27, Bengals 26
Wide receiver Cobi Hamilton hauled in a go-ahead 28-yard touchdown pass with 1:12 to go in the fourth quarter, and visiting Indianapolis held on to edge Cincinnati.
Quarterback Phillip Walker, who tossed the go-ahead score, finished 19 of 31 for 263 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Indianapolis erased a 12-point deficit early in the fourth quarter to rally for the victory.
Bengals quarterback Jeff Driskel finished 14 of 20 for 116 yards and a touchdown. His performance was overshadowed by an injury to fellow signal-caller Matt Barkley, who went down early in the game after he was hit near the knee.
Eagles 10, Jets 9
Quarterback Joe Callahan led a game-winning drive in the final 3 1/2 minutes as host Philadelphia defeated New York.
Callahan completed 18 of 26 passes for 164 yards and tossed a 4-yard touchdown to running back Matt Jones with 18 seconds remaining. The Eagles took the ball on their final drive down 9-3, and Callahan completed seven consecutive passes, capped by the eventual winning touchdown.
Eagles backup quarterback Christian Hackenberg had a game-high 66 rushing yards but was plagued by turnovers, including a pair of first-half interceptions. Hackenberg, who was drafted by the Jets, but let go and also dumped by the Oakland Raiders this summer, had not previously played for the Eagles in the preseason.
Jaguars 25, Buccaneers 10
Running back Tim Cook scored twice on 16 carries to lead visiting Jacksonville over Tampa Bay.
Both of Cook’s touchdowns came in the third quarter, when Jacksonville scored 19 of its points. He had 51 yards on the ground, and Brandon Wilds added 88 yards on 17 carries.
Sixth-round draft pick Tanner Lee completed 11 of 22 passes for 164 yards for the Jaguars.
Dolphins 34, Falcons 7
Brock Osweiler starred as Miami capped the preseason with a lopsided win over host Atlanta.
Osweiler tossed touchdowns in the first quarter — to running back Buddy Howell — and in the third (wide receiver Francis Owusu), and the Dolphins ran away from the Falcons early.
Previously winless in the preseason, the Dolphins built a 24-0 lead and kept Atlanta off the board until Falcons rookie running back Malik Williams’ 8-yard score in the second quarter.
Vikings 13, Titans 3
Daniel Carlson kicked two field goals and quarterback Kyle Sloter connected with Brandon Zylstra for a 24-yard touchdown pass as Minnesota beat host Tennessee.
Titans rookie Luke Falk played the entire game, completing 13 of 24 passes for 114 yards.
Vikings backup quarterback Trevor Siemian finished 6 of 11 for 55 yards, while Sloter was 11 of 15 for 130 yards and the one touchdown pass.
–Field Level Media
Paxton Lynch threw two touchdowns in the second half to lead the visiting Denver Broncos to a 21-10 victory at the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night.
Lynch, who was 14 of 15 for 128 yards along with his two TDs, connected with Jordan
Lynch, who was 14 of 15 for 128 yards along with his two TDs, connected with Jordan Leslie for a 16-yard score in the third quarter and hit Matt LaCosse for a 10-yard score on the first play of the fourth quarter as the Broncos erased a 7-3 halftime deficit.
Most of the starters sat for both teams as they wrapped up the preseason schedule.
Arizona rested starting quarterback Sam Bradford and his backup, first-round pick Josh Rosen, while Denver starter Case Keenum also skipped taking the field.
–Field Level Media
Roberto Aguayo's 26-yard field goal as time expired lifted the visiting Los Angeles Chargers to a 23-21 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night.
The 49ers had taken a 21-20 lead with 2:58 to go when Jeremy McNichols's 6-yard
The 49ers had taken a 21-20 lead with 2:58 to go when Jeremy McNichols’s 6-yard touchdown run capped a 16-play, 90-yard drive.
The Chargers led 13-7 at the half when Terrell Watson scored on a 4-yard run as time expired in the second quarter. They increased the lead to 20-7 when backup quarterback Cardale Jones connected with Andre Patton for a 5-yard touchdown pass 1:59 into the third quarter.
Both starting quarterbacks — Los Angeles’ Philip Rivers and San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo – did not play.
–Field Level Media
Alfred Blue's 4-yard touchdown and Terry Swanson's 37-yard run for a score lifted the Houston Texans to a 14-6 victory over the visiting Dallas Cowboys in a game where most of the starters rested on Thursday night.
Both starting quarterbacks -- Dallas'
Both starting quarterbacks — Dallas’ Dak Prescott and Houston’s Deshaun Watson — did not play.
Blue’s touchdown run was set up by Justin Reid’s interception of Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush.
Backup kicker Brett Maher kicked two field goals for Dallas in the loss.
Swanson finished with a game-high 69 rushing yards on 17 carries.
The two teams will meet again in Week 5 in Houston on “Sunday Night Football.”
–Field Level Media
With Drew Brees sitting out, Taysom Hill threw a touchdown pass, running backs Boston Scott and Jonathan Williams each ran for scores and New Orleans' special teams added a TD on a blocked punt as the Saints shut out the visiting Los Angeles Rams 28-0 on
The Rams also sat their starting quarterback, Jared Goff, while star running back Todd Gurley took the night off, too. Neither played throughout the entire preseason.
Hill finished 10-for-17 passing for 159 yards with the one touchdown and no picks. Former Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett completed 3 of 6 passes for 18 yards and one interception.
L.A. quarterbacks Brandon Allen (7 of 13, 57 yards) and Luis Perez (8 of 15, 43 yards) each threw an interception in the loss.
–Field Level Media
Wide receiver Byron Pringle caught four passes for 122 yards, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied for a 33-21 win over the visiting Green Bay Packers on Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Chiefs outscored the Packers 16-0 in the second half.
The Chiefs outscored the Packers 16-0 in the second half. Quarterbacks Chase Litton (13 of 21 for 166 yards), Matt McGloin (10 of 18 for 127 yards, 1 TD) and Chad Henne (4 of 5 for 33 yards, 1 TD) combined for 326 passing yards, compared with 71 yards on the ground for Kansas City.
Packers quarterback Tim Boyle completed 15 of 31 passes for 127 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Teammate DeShone Kizer completed five of seven passes for 57 yards, one touchdown and one pick.
Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker had a busy day as he made all four of his field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point attempts. Butker put Kansas City on top for good with a 36-yard field goal with 6:25 remaining in the third quarter to make it 23-21.
Geronimo Allison and Robert Tonyan each caught a touchdown pass for Green Bay, while Aaron Jones scored on the ground.
–Field Level Media
Quarterback AJ McCarron threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to tight end Keith Towbridge with 13 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, and the Buffalo Bills erased a 24-point deficit en route to a 28-27 win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday night at Soldier
McCarron’s late heroics provided a bright spot on an otherwise forgettable performance. He finished 13 of 34 for 156 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions while playing the entire game under center for the Bills.
Bears third-string quarterback Tyler Bray, who is competing for a roster spot behind Mitchell Trubisky and Chase Daniel, finished 19 of 29 for 180 yards and an interception.
Chicago built a 20-0 halftime lead behind a defensive touchdown by Doran Grant (33-yard interception return), a 32-yard rushing score by Ryan Nall, and a pair of field goals by Cody Parkey.
By the end of the third quarter, the Bears pushed the lead to 27-3 after a 1-yard touchdown run by Knile Davis.
McCarron spearheaded Buffalo’s comeback. He rushed for a 5-yard score with 14:20 remaining and connected on a 24-yard touchdown pass to Robert Foster less than five minutes later. A 6-yard touchdown pass from McCarron to Malachi Dupre cut the deficit to 27-22 with 3:34 to play and set the stage for the finishing score from McCarron to Towbridge.
–Field Level Media
Daniel Carlson kicked two field goals and quarterback Kyle Sloter connected with Brandon Zylstra for a 24-yard touchdown pass as the Minnesota Vikings beat the host Tennessee Titans 13-3 on Thursday night.
Both teams rested their starting quarterbacks -- Minnesota sitting Kirk
Both teams rested their starting quarterbacks — Minnesota sitting Kirk Cousins and Tennessee sitting Marcus Mariota — in their final preseason game.
Titans rookie Luke Falk played the entire game, completing 13 of 24 passes for 114 yards.
Vikings backup quarterback Trevor Siemian finished 6 of 11 for 55 yards, while Sloter was 11 of 15 for 130 yards and the one touchdown pass.
The Titans’ only points came on Ryan Succop’s 24-yard field goal late in the first quarter. Tennessee finished first-year coach Mike Vrabel’s first preseason winless.
–Field Level Media
Running back Tim Cook scored twice on 16 carries to lead the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars to a 25-10 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in each team's fourth preseason game Thursday night at Raymond James Stadium.
Both of Cook's touchdowns came in
Both of Cook’s touchdowns came in the third quarter, when Jacksonville scored 19 of its points. He had 51 yards on the ground, and Brandon Wilds added 88 yards on 17 carries.
Sixth-round draft pick Tanner Lee completed 11 of 22 passes for 164 yards for the Jaguars.
Ryan Griffin completed 17 of 27 passes for 151 yards and a score for the Buccaneers. Austin Allen went 4 of 10 for 64 yards, fumbling on a sack in the third quarter that led to a 26-yard defensive touchdown for Jacksonville’s Carroll Phillips.
–Field Level Media
Baker Mayfield started and showed big-play flair and the Cleveland Browns' defense looked dominant again in a 35-17 win over the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
The preseason finale Thursday night was a big success for second-year running back Matt Dayes, who had a 42-yard touchdown
The preseason finale Thursday night was a big success for second-year running back Matt Dayes, who had a 42-yard touchdown run, 30-yard reception and finished with 111 total yards.
Cleveland got on the board on rookie running back Nick Chubb’s 3-yard romp in the first quarter and led 25-0 at halftime.
Mayfield, who was 9 of 16 passing, produced points on three of his five drives before exiting the game.
Detroit scored 14 points in the fourth quarter.
Defensive end Nate Orchard returned an interception 64 yards for a touchdown for the Browns.
–Field Level Media
Backup quarterbacks Josh Dobbs and Mason Rudolph carried the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 39-24 win over the Carolina Panthers at Heinz Field on Thursday.
The Steelers, who improved to 3-1 in the preseason, got three TD passes and Dobbs' 3-yard touchdown run to open
The Steelers, who improved to 3-1 in the preseason, got three TD passes and Dobbs’ 3-yard touchdown run to open the scoring in the first quarter out of their third and fourth quarterbacks.
Wide receiver Tevin Jones snagged a 27-yard score from Dobbs in the first quarter and a 24-yarder from Rudolph in the second.
The Panthers fell behind 25-7 in the second quarter but put up 14 points in the fourth quarter.
Rookie quarterback Kyle Allen was 25-of-36 passing for 250 yards with a touchdown for the Panthers.
–Field Level Media