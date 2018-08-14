Texans’ Watt: ‘No doubt’ I’ll play Week 1

Defensive end J.J. Watt said there is “no doubt” he will be on the field when the Houston Texans open their regular-season schedule at the New England Patriots on Sept. 9.

Watt, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year, played in just five games last season due to a broken left leg. He appeared in only three games the previous season before undergoing back surgery, his second in a span of about two months.

“Oh, yeah. I mean, there’s no doubt,” he said Monday when asked if he’ll be on the field Week 1. “I feel great. I feel great. I love being on the field. I’ve had great work out here. I’m just controlling what I can control.”

Watt did not participate in on-field workouts during the offseason, but said he feels great as the Texans prepare for a few days of joint practices against the San Francisco 49ers ahead of Saturday’s preseason game between the teams.

Now 29 years old, can Watt get back to his All-Pro form after managing only 1.5 sacks in eight combined games over the past two seasons?

“I know what expectations I have for myself, but the only thing I can — any way I answer that question, I’m screwed,” he said. “You want me to say, ‘Yeah, it’s going to be incredible,’ then you’re setting insane expectations. I say, ‘No, I think I’m going to suck,’ that doesn’t bode too well for myself, either.

“There’s really no good way to answer that question so I’m literally focused — I control what I can control. Through all my injuries, that’s probably the biggest thing I’ve learned, is control what you can control. All I can control is today; workouts, practice, meetings, and then tomorrow I’ll be able to control that.”

Watt did acknowledge that he’s enjoying the ability to be on the field, even through the rigors of preseason, after struggling through two injury-plagued seasons.

“Obviously, the last two years were not fun, but you appreciate the game so much more and you’re so much (more) thankful for your opportunity to be on the field, to go to work,” he said. “You have a bit of a different mentality. You don’t complain about as much, you see the brighter side of things a lot more once you’ve been through what I’ve been through.

“I love every day. I’ve loved it from the start but I love it even more now.”

–Field Level Media