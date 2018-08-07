The Golf Engine Predicts the Best Bets for the PGA Championship

We take a break from football to bring you a golf engine which uses machine learning to evaluate 1,500 different statistics for every golfer on the PGA Tour over each tournament since 2004. The analysis of this massive dataset provides an opportunity to predict players that are due to go low.

The engine looks at how each statistical set contributes to what we can expect from players on this stage, at this tournament. It’s a complex web of information that can only be properly analyzed by a math engine, yet yields some objectively surprising results.

This year’s Championship is no exception as the model is calling for Phil Mickelson (100/1 odds) to break into the top 5, with Kyle Stanley (80/1 odds) and Tony Finau (40/1 odds) cracking the top 10!

Some surprises:

Kyle Stanley (80/1 odds), Tony Finau (40/1) and Phil Mickelson (100/1) inside the top 10.

Zach Johnson (100/1) and Patrick Cantlay (50/1) inside the top 15.

Perhaps just as surprising are the golfers that may underperform this week. Two recent Major Championship winners were projected outside of our top 20 – Francesco Molinari (33/1 ) and Jordan Spieth (20/1).

Notable left-outs:

Tiger Woods (28/1), Henrik Stenson (50/1) and Alex Noren (50/1) finishing outside the top 25!

Rickie Fowler (22/1), Justin Rose (22/1), Patrick Reed (35/1) and Bubba Watson (50/1) all finishing outside the top 10.

A few more points of note:

Top 5

Dustin Johnson (8/1 odds). Getting the top call from both the oddsmakers and the model is not hugely surprising. The TOUR leader in Fedex Cup points and 3-time winner this season is also leading the TOUR in Strokes Gained: off-the-Tee, Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and Overall Strokes Gained. Oh, and he’s fresh off of a dominating win 2 weeks back and a low-round 64 at the WGC: Bridgestone this past Sunday. He is a threat to win anywhere and everywhere.

Justin Thomas (14-1 odds). No surprise here considering his dominating performance at last week’s WGC: Bridgestone Invitational.

Jason Day (20/1 odds). A two-time winner in 2018 (so far) and already a PGA Champion, putting better than 90% from inside 10 feet this season… just let that sink in.

Jon Rahm (25/1 odds). The results haven’t been there of late, but his game appears to be rounding back into form in perfect time for the final Major of the year and with the Fedex Cup playoffs just around the corner.

Phil Mickelson (100/1 odds). I’m not sure which is more surprising… seeing “Lefty” in our model’s top 5 at the age of 43 or the 5-time Major Champion at such long odds. Either way, he looks like a the value at 100-1.

Top 10

Tony Finau (40/1 odds). Finishes in Major Championships this season: the Masters (T10), US Open (Solo 5th), Open Championship (T9). At 40-1 he’d be the steal of this year’s Championship if not for Phil.

Kyle Stanley (80/1 odds). The Gig Harbor, Washington native has been playing sneaky good golf this year, including an impressive 2nd place finish last week at the star-studded WGC: Bridgestone. Can he ride the hot-hand into this week’s equally dense field and finish with another top 10?

The Field

The rest of the projections include some other surprising results like Tiger outside of the top 25 and Aaron Wise in it. Below is the entire list of all the golfers playing in the PGA Championship and their rank according to the engine.

Projected Rank Player ODDS 1 Dustin Johnson 8 2 Justin Thomas 14 3 Jason Day 20 4 Jon Rahm 25 5 Phil Mickelson 100 6 Brooks Koepka 20 7 Tommy Fleetwood 28 8 Rory McIlroy 12 9 Tony Finau 40 10 Kyle Stanley 80 11 Rickie Fowler 22 12 Justin Rose 22 13 Patrick Reed 35 14 Zach Johnson 100 15 Patrick Cantlay 50 16 Webb Simpson 75 17 Marc Leishman 66 18 Bryson DeChambeau 80 19 Aaron Wise 125 20 Jordan Spieth 20 21 Bubba Watson 50 22 Cameron Smith 200 23 Paul Casey 50 24 Francesco Molinari 33 25 Matt Kuchar 80 26 Ian Poulter 100 27 Tiger Woods 28 28 Hideki Matsuyama 66 29 J.J. Spaun 250 30 Louis Oosthuizen 80 31 Luke List 125 32 Rafa Cabrera Bello 150 33 Kevin Na 200 34 Anirban Lahiri 200 35 Gary Woodland 100 36 Ollie Schniederjans 300 37 Henrik Stenson 50 38 Emiliano Grillo 200 39 Ross Fisher 250 40 Byeong Hun An 125 41 Pat Perez 250 42 Chesson Hadley 250 43 Brendan Steele 250 44 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 200 45 Kevin Kisner 100 46 Charl Schwartzel 150 47 Adam Scott 150 48 Xander Schauffele 50 49 Brian Harman 100 50 Daniel Berger 100 51 Kevin Chappell 125 52 Shane Lowry 150 53 Brandt Snedeker 150 54 Branden Grace 100 55 Patton Kizzire 300 56 Jason Kokrak 500 57 Ryan Moore 150 58 Billy Horschel 200 59 Jhonattan Vegas 200 60 Jamie Lovemark 200 61 Brian Gay 250 62 Charley Hoffman 100 63 Russell Henley 150 64 Jimmy Walker 200 65 Satoshi Kodaira 300 66 Russell Knox 150 67 Austin Cook 300 68 Peter Uihlein 300 69 Charles Howell III 250 70 Keegan Bradley 100 71 Andrew Landry 250 72 Chris Stroud 300 73 Sergio Garcia 100 74 Adam Hadwin 300 75 Bill Haas 500 76 Jim Furyk 250 77 Stewart Cink 200 78 Brice Garnett 300 79 Chris Kirk 80 James Hahn 250 81 Chez Reavie 400 82 Michael Kim 250 83 Scott Piercy 300 84 J.B. Holmes 200 85 Troy Merritt 200 86 Beau Hossler 200 87 Padraig Harrington 250 88 Nick Watney 200 89 Scott Brown 300 90 Jason Dufner 200 91 Ryan Armour 250 92 Tyrrell Hatton 150 93 Paul Dunne 200 94 Matthew Fitzpatrick 150 95 Thomas Pieters 150 96 Ryan Fox 300 97 Julian Suri 200 98 Dylan Frittelli 200 99 Chris Wood 250 100 Seungsu Han 400 101 Alexander Björk 200 102 Joaquin Niemann 66 103 Brandon Stone 250 104 Ryuko Tokimatsu 400 105 Shubhankar Sharma 200 106 Jorge Campillo 250 107 Eddie Pepperell 200 108 Danny Willett 250 109 Sungjae Im 300 110 Alexander Levy 250 111 Andy Sullivan 400 112 Yusaku Miyazato 300 113 Matt Wallace 250 114 Yuta Ikeda 300 115 Martin Kaymer 300 116 Ted Potter Jr. 400 117 Andrew D. Putnam 118 Meen-Whee Kim 119 Jordan Smith 250 120 Thorbjorn Olesen 75 121 Hao-Tong Li 122 Alexander Noren 50 123 Si-Woo Kim 150 124 Vijay Singh 300 125 Michael Block 750 126 John Daly 750 127 Davis Love III 500 128 Shaun Micheel 200 129 Omar Uresti 2000 130 Johan Kok

Odds Courtesy of Bovada

How the Golf Engine makes its picks

In golf, a pro matches up as much with the golf course as another competitor. Which is why any attempt to predict the outcome of a golf tournament must account for the nuances of the course. Analyzing past and present data through the use of math can more accurately project future performance.

In this model, we use machine learning to evaluate 1,500 different statistics for every golfer on the PGA Tour over each tournament since 2004. The analysis of this massive dataset allows gives us an opportunity to predict players that are due to go low.

The machine learns how these statistics can become a unique strength or glaring weakness for each golfer by comparing tens of thousands of different combinations and separating the patterns from the noise. The resulting ‘model’ is able to ‘deep dive’ and determine when to expect low rounds from a pro, given their unique style of play. These calculations are next to impossible to do quickly and certainly without personal and subjective biases, until now.

This is the second tournament the golf engine has been used to predict on the site. Here are its predictions for the Open Championship.