The Latest: Deacons look to young QBs while Hinton suspended

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on ACC Media Days (all times local):

____

9:50 a.m.

Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson says he hasn’t decided whether sophomore Jamie Newman or true freshman Sam Hartman will start the season at quarterback while redshirt junior Kendall Hinton is serving a three-game suspension for violating team rules.

Newman has attempted four passes in college, while Hartman will be in uniform for the first time.

The Demon Deacons are looking to replace John Wolford, who graduated following a breakout senior season in which he helped Wake Forest win eight games and capture its second straight bowl win in as many years.

Clawson has called Hinton a “very dynamic, elusive athlete” and believes he can help the team once he returns to the field following his suspension.

___

2:26 a.m.

The Clemson Tigers will take center stage Thursday as the Atlantic Coast Conference turns its attention the Atlantic Division at the preseason media days.

The Tigers are 40-4 over the past three seasons, winning three straight conference titles under coach Dabo Swinney.

The biggest question mark for the Tigers is who’ll handle the quarterback duties this year — incumbent Kelly Bryant or Trevor Lawrence, widely considered the No. 1 overall recruit in 2018.

North Carolina State, which finished 6-2 in the conference last season, is expected to provide the biggest competition for the Tigers.

Wake Forest, Boston College and Louisville all finished 4-4 in conference play last year, while Florida State was 3-5. Syracuse was 2-6, although the Orange did upset Clemson 27-24 at the Carrier Dome.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25