The Other Football: EPL Team Point Totals – Over/Under
The English Premiere League begins Friday, August 10th and the season runs until May 12th. For those unfamiliar, the point scoring in the EPL works like this: Wins = 3 points, Ties = 1 and Losses = 0. The winning team almost always finishes with over 80 points and in spectacular seasons can reach 90. Relegation for clubs usually falls somewhere in the 30 point range. With that being said, here are all the odds for the final point totals for every club in the EPL:
Data Provided by Westgate. All odds -110.
Manchester City 76.5
Manchester United 75.5
Chelsea 74.5
Arsenal 71.5
Liverpool 68.5
Tottenham 66.5
Leicester City 54.5
Everton 53.5
West Ham 52.5
Southhampton 48.5
Stoke City 45.5
Crystal Palace 44.5
Swansea City 43.5
Sunderland 42.5
Bournemouth 42.5
West Brom 41.5
Watford 39.5
Middlesborough 38.5
Hull City 33.5
Burnley 31.5
