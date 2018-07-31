The Other Football: EPL Team Point Totals – Over/Under

By Mitch Reames

The English Premiere League begins Friday, August 10th and the season runs until May 12th. For those unfamiliar, the point scoring in the EPL works like this: Wins = 3 points, Ties = 1 and Losses = 0. The winning team almost always finishes with over 80 points and in spectacular seasons can reach 90. Relegation for clubs usually falls somewhere in the 30 point range. With that being said, here are all the odds for the final point totals for every club in the EPL:

Data Provided by Westgate. All odds -110.

Manchester City     76.5

Manchester United     75.5

Chelsea     74.5

Arsenal     71.5

Liverpool     68.5

Tottenham     66.5

Leicester City     54.5

Everton     53.5

West Ham     52.5

Southhampton     48.5

Stoke City     45.5

Crystal Palace     44.5

Swansea City      43.5

Sunderland     42.5

Bournemouth     42.5

West Brom     41.5

Watford     39.5

Middlesborough     38.5

Hull City     33.5

Burnley     31.5

Mitch Reames

Mitch Reames – The intersection of the NFL and esports

After graduating from the University of Oregon’s Journalism program, Mitch began writing about esports for SportTechie.

He identified the potential for content serving fans of both sports and esports, and will be focusing on that fan sector in his writing for NFP.

When he’s not playing Fortnite, Rocket League or Hearthstone, Mitch is rooting on the LA Rams, Oregon Ducks and his fantasy team.

Follow him on Twitter @Mitch_Reames

Related Posts

Props