The Prop Stop Podcast – Episode #1 – Introduction
The Prop Stop Podcast finds some of the best value props each week in the NFL and College Football. Host Erik Oehler is your guide to help cut through the clutter and find the best bets possible. This episode is just a short introduction then gets right into NFL passing yards, college football win totals and a longshot pick.
This week’s value picks from williamhill.us:
NFL 2018 Most Passing Yards
1) Wentz (18/1)
2) Ryan (12/1)
3) Brady (4/1) (maybe)
College FB Win Totals
UCLA OVER 5 (-170)
LONGSHOT SPECIAL
Virginia to Win ACC (200/1)
