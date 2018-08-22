Titans LB Evans (undisclosed) suffers setback in practice return

Tennessee Titans first-round pick Rashaan Evans practiced Wednesday for the first time since suffering an undisclosed injury on July 28, but the linebacker’s return to the field didn’t last long.

According to reporters in attendance, Evans took three reps in individual drills before removing his helmet and speaking with a trainer. He watched the rest of drills and spoke with head coach Mike Vrabel and general manager Jon Robinson, but saw no further action.

“Rashaan wasn’t feeling great after individual, so we’ll give him some more treatment and we’ll give him some more time,” Vrabel said. “As soon as he’s ready, we’ll get him back out there.”

Evans, who has done conditioning and strength work on the side over the last week, spoke to reporters earlier Wednesday for the first time since his injury.

“I’m doing good right now,” Evans said. “I’m just taking everything slow right now, and whatever the trainers need me to do, that’s what I have been doing basically.

“I really don’t have a target date right now. It really could be at any time. For me, I just have to be as careful as possible. You really want to be out there with the guys, and be able to participate, but not only that, get better at yourself.”

The Titans traded up three spots to draft Evans 22nd overall out of Alabama in April. Some teams reportedly had concerns about a lingering groin injury, but he participated throughout offseason practices and was pegged as an immediate starter.

Vrabel also told reporters Wednesday that wide receiver Rishard Matthews, also dealing with an undisclosed injury, is close to being activated from the physically unable to perform list.

“We feel good about where he’s at,” said Vrabel. “He’s put a lot of time in to try and get himself ready for the season. So hopefully we can see him back shortly.”

The team announced a one-year contract extension for Matthews on Tuesday, as he was set to enter the final year of his deal. The 28-year-old can reportedly earn nearly $11 million in new money, including $7.75 million in 2019, although none of that figure is guaranteed.

Matthews, a seventh-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, caught 53 passes for 795 yards and four touchdowns last season. His best year came in 2016, when he hauled in 65 catches for 945 yards and nine scores.

