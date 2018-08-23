Titans’ Matthews, Morgan battling knee injuries

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews and defensive end Derrick Morgan are each recovering from knee injuries, and Morgan could miss regular-season games, according to NFL reporter Paul Kuharsky.

According to the report, Matthews is working his way back from an early August procedure to repair a torn meniscus and could come off the physically unable to perform list as early as next week. The report adds that Morgan suffered “a similar injury” in the team’s second preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday and could be out four to five weeks.

That would leave Morgan unlikely to play in the Titans’ season opener at the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 9 and perhaps a question mark for Week 2 versus the Houston Texans and Week 3 at the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Having been extremely guarded about injuries, the team has not disclosed what has kept Matthews on the PUP list, nor has it mentioned an injury to Morgan. Head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters Wednesday that Matthews, who signed a one-year contract extension Tuesday, is getting close to being cleared to practice.

“We feel good about where he’s at,” Vrabel said. “He’s put a lot of time in to try and get himself ready for the season. So hopefully we can see him back shortly.”

Matthews, a seventh-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, caught 53 passes for 795 yards and four touchdowns last season. The 28-year-old’s best year came in 2016, when he hauled in 65 catches for 945 yards and nine scores.

Morgan, 29, has been a regular starter for the Titans since 2011, his second NFL season after they took him 16th overall in the 2010 draft. He has at least 6.0 sacks in five of the last six seasons, including 7.5 last year and a career-high 9.0 in 2016.

He and Brian Orakpo, the other starter on the edge, are entering the final years of their respective contracts. The Titans traded up in the second round of April’s draft to take Harold Landry, who is expected to work into the rotation as a pass rusher.

First-round pick Rashaan Evans suffered a setback on Wednesday from an undisclosed injury that has kept him out of the majority of camp. Right tackle Jack Conklin, who tore his anterior cruciate ligament in the divisional playoffs in January, remains on the PUP list.

–Field Level Media