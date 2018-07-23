Titans place LB Dodd on ‘did not report’ list

Kevin Dodd was a no-show for the start of the Tennessee Titans’ training camp, and the team placed the linebacker on the reserve/did not report list Sunday.

He was required to be present Sunday along with the rest of the club’s rookies, quarterbacks and players who were injured when the offseason program concluded in June. Dodd was limited in minicamp due to a foot injury after sitting out the voluntary portion of the Titans’ offseason gatherings.

Dodd, 26, was a second-round draft pick (33rd overall) by Tennessee in 2016. He played nine games in each of his first two NFL seasons, starting just once. Dodd has a career total of 12 tackles and one sack.

The Titans made several other transactions Sunday, including putting right tackle Jack Conklin and tight end Phillip Supernaw on the physically unable to perform list. Defensive tackle Mike Ramsay went on the non-football injury list while wide receiver Michael Campanaro and linebacker Rashaan Evans went on the non-football illness list.

Conklin, 23, tore his left anterior cruciate ligament during the Titans’ postseason loss to the New England Patriots in January. It is uncertain if he will be ready for the start of the regular season.

Conklin has started all 32 games in his NFL career after Tennessee selected him with the eighth overall draft pick in 2016.

Supernaw, 28, and Ramsay, 23, have undisclosed injuries.

Supernaw is entering his fourth season with Tennessee after stints with the Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens. Last season, Supernaw had four catches for 39 yards and one touchdown.

Ramsay and Evans, 22, are undrafted rookies.

Campanaro, 27, spent the past four seasons with Baltimore. In 2017, he posted 19 catches for 173 yards, both career highs, and one touchdown.

