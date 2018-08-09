Training Camp Battles and Player Trades

Who will be the Dolphins WR1 for Week 1?

Which player will be named the Bills starting QB for Week 1?

Josh Allen 4/6 (-150)

AJ McCarron 5/2 (+250)

Nathan Peterman 5/2 (+250)

Who will be the Dolphins WR1 for Week 1?

DeVante Parker 3/2 (+150)

Albert Wilson 5/2 (+250)

Danny Amendola 5/2 (+250)

Kenny Stills 4/1 (+400)

Who will be the Patriots starting Left Tackle for Week 1?

Trent Brown 5/6 (-120)

Isaiah Wynn 5/6 (-120)

Who will be the Jets starting QB for Week 1?

Sam Darnold 5/4 (+125)

Teddy Bridgewater 7/4 (+175)

Josh McCown 7/4 (+175)

Who will be the Ravens starting Weakside LB for Week 1?

Patrick Onwuasor 4/6 (-150)

Kenny Young 11/10 (+110)

Who will be the Bengals starting Right Guard for Week 1?

Alex Redmond 5/4 (+125)

Christian Westerman 7/4 (+175)

Trey Hopkins 7/4 (+175)

Who will be the Steelers starting Inside LB for Week 1?

Tyler Matakevich 5/8 (-160)

Jon Bostic 6/5 (+120)

Who will be the Texans starting Left Tackle for Week 1?

Julien Davenport 5/4 (+125)

Seantrel Henderson 7/4 (+175)

Martinas Rankin 7/4 (+175)

Who will be the Titans starting Inside LB for Week 1?

Rashaan Evans 6/5 (+120)

Will Compton 5/8 (-160)

Who will be the Chiefs starting Left Guard for Week 1?

Cam Erving 5/6 (-120)

Parker Ehinger 5/6 (-120)

Who will be the Chargers starting Kicker for Week 1?

Caleb Sturgis 5/8 (-160)

Roberto Aguayo 6/5 (+120)

Who will be the Raiders backup QB for Week 1?

EJ Manuel 4/6 (-150)

Connor Cook 3/2 (+150)

Colin Kaepernick 5/1 (+500)

Who will be the Cowboys WR1 for Week 1?

Allen Hurns 5/4 (+125)

Tavon Austin 2/1 (+200)

Cole Beasley 3/1 (+300)

Deonte Thompson 4/1 (+400)

Michael Gallup 6/1 (+600)

Terrance Williams 6/1 (+600)

Who will be the Giants Free Safety for Week 1?

Darian Thompson 3/2 (+150)

Curtis Riley 5/2 (+250)

Andrew Adams 5/2 (+250)

Michael Thomas 4/1 (+400)

Who will be the Bears starting Left Guard for Week 1?

Eric Kush 7/10 (-140)

James Daniels 1/1 (+100)

Who will be the Falcons starting Right Guard for Week 1?

Brandon Fusco 5/4 (+125)

Wes Schweitzer 7/4 (+175)

Ben Garland 7/4 (+175)

Who will be the Cardinals starting Center for Week 1?

A.Q. Shipley 5/8 (-160)

Mason Cole 6/5 (+120)

Trades

Will the Raiders trade Khalil Mack before the end of the 18/19 NFL Regular Season?

Yes 3/1 (+300)

No 1/5 (-500)

Will the Seahawks trade Earl Thomas before the end of the 18/19 Regular Season?

Yes 1/1 (+100)

No 7/10 (-140)

Data provided by MyBookie