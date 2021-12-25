Cotton Bowl Betting: Alabama Cincinnati Pick

UNDER is the best bet?

Cincinnati has been an underdog 10 times over the past four seasons and every game went UNDER the total. Alabama has been double-digit bowl favorite four times since 2015 and all four games played UNDER the total.

So is UNDER 57.5 the best bet? Will Alabama start the steamroller and keep on steaming?

Cincinnati was a perfect 13-0 this season with an 8-5 record against the spread. In there last 30 games, they’re 27-3 SU and 18-12 ATS.

The Bearcats are 2-4 SU And ATS in their last six bowl games. Five of those six games have gone Under the posted total. As a bowl game underdog they’re 1-5 SU and 2-4 ATS in their last six games.

Alabama was 12-1 SU and 7-6 ATS this season. That includes upsetting Georgia 41-24 as a 6-point underdog in the SEC Championship Game. The Crimson Tide head into bowl season on a seven-game winning streak. When favored by 13 points or more Alabama is 29-1 SU and 18-12 ATS in their last 30 games.

The Tide last appeared in the Cotton Bowl in 2015 when they crushed Michigan State 38-0 as a 10.5-point favorite.

There are no recent matchups between Alabama and Cincinnati. In their last five matchups against opponents from the SEC the Bearcats are 1-4 SU and 2-3 ATS.