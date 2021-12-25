Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban walks on the field before the SEC championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Cotton Bowl Betting: Alabama Cincinnati Pick

December 25, 2021 - National Football Post

Cincinnati gets a chance to prove it can handle the big boys in the Cotton Bowl as the undefeated Bearcats take on the Alabama Crimson Tide.

And oddsmakers are not convinced, making the Cotton Bowl betting line favoring Bama at nearly two TDs as of Christmas Day. Good thing for Cincy bettors that their team has been biting hard as an underdog, covering six straight in this role.

Alabama vs Cincinnati Prediction

Keys: Cincinnati boasts a pair of All-America cornerbacks and a tough offensive line. Alabama has more talent across the board and tougher strength of schedule in the SEC.

Cotton Bowl betting: Bama -13.5, Total 57.5 at FanDuel | Matchup Report 

Fanduel Sportsbook

Rated 5/5

300% BONUS UP TO $200

The FanDuel online sportsbook and betting app represents the evolution of daily fantasy sports (DFS) sites into full-on sports wagering.

Play Now

Read Our Review

UNDER is the best bet?

Cincinnati has been an underdog 10 times over the past four seasons and every game went UNDER the total. Alabama has been double-digit bowl favorite four times since 2015 and all four games played UNDER the total.

So is UNDER 57.5 the best bet? Will Alabama start the steamroller and keep on steaming?

Cincinnati was a perfect 13-0 this season with an 8-5 record against the spread. In there last 30 games, they’re 27-3 SU and 18-12 ATS.

The Bearcats are 2-4 SU And ATS in their last six bowl games. Five of those six games have gone Under the posted total. As a bowl game underdog they’re 1-5 SU and 2-4 ATS in their last six games.

Alabama was 12-1 SU and 7-6 ATS this season. That includes upsetting Georgia 41-24 as a 6-point underdog in the SEC Championship Game. The Crimson Tide head into bowl season on a seven-game winning streak. When favored by 13 points or more Alabama is 29-1 SU and 18-12 ATS in their last 30 games.

The Tide last appeared in the Cotton Bowl in 2015 when they crushed Michigan State 38-0 as a 10.5-point favorite.

There are no recent matchups between Alabama and Cincinnati. In their last five matchups against opponents from the SEC the Bearcats are 1-4 SU and 2-3 ATS.

Cotton Bowl!

Fanduel Sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Draft Kings sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Upcoming Games

Dec 27th, 11:00 AM

Western Michigan +7.5 -110

Nevada -7.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 27th, 2:30 PM

Boston College -1 -107

East Carolina +1 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 28th, 12:00 PM

Houston (21) +2.5 -110

Auburn -2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 28th, 3:15 PM

Air Force +1.5 -107

Louisville -1.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 28th, 6:45 PM

Mississippi State -9.5 -107

Texas Tech +9.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 28th, 8:00 PM

UCLA +3 -107

NC State (18) -3 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 28th, 10:15 PM

West Virginia +7 -110

Minnesota -7 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 29th, 11:00 AM

SMU -1 -107

Virginia +1 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 29th, 2:15 PM

Maryland +2.5 -110

Virginia Tech -2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 29th, 5:45 PM

Clemson (19) -1.5 -107

Iowa State +1.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 29th, 9:15 PM

Oregon (15) +4 -110

Oklahoma (14) -4 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 30th, 11:30 AM

North Carolina -5 -107

South Carolina +5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 30th, 3:00 PM

Tennessee +3 -107

Purdue -3 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 30th, 7:00 PM

Pittsburgh (13) -4.5 -110

Michigan State (11) +4.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 30th, 10:30 PM

Wisconsin -7 -107

Arizona State +7 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 31st, 11:00 AM

Wake Forest (20) -14 -110

Rutgers +14 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 31st, 12:00 PM

Washington State +1 -107

Miami-FL -1 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 31st, 2:00 PM

Central Michigan +10.5 -110

Boise State -10.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 31st, 3:30 PM

Cincinnati (4) +13.5 -115

Alabama (1) -13.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 31st, 7:30 PM

Georgia (3) -7 -105

Michigan (2) +7 -105

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 1st, 12:00 PM

Penn State -4.5 -107

Arkansas (22) +4.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 1st, 1:00 PM

Oklahoma State (9) +2.5 -110

Notre Dame (5) -2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 1st, 1:00 PM

Iowa (17) -1 -110

Kentucky (25) +1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 1st, 5:00 PM

Utah (10) +9.5 -107

Ohio State (7) -9.5 -107

@

Game Preview & Stats

Jan 1st, 8:45 PM

Baylor (6) +2.5 -115

Ole Miss (8) -2.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats