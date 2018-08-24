Updated Super Bowl Odds as of 8/24/18
The buzz around the Browns preseason has moved them from the worst odds at 100/1 to now being a reasonable 66/1 for a team that didn’t win a game last season. Replacing them at the bottom of the totem pole are the Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins all at 150/1. The Jets aren’t far behind at 100/1 so the AFC East has three of the four teams with the lowest odds to win the Super Bowl and, of course, the best odds with the Patriots at 6/1. Check out the rest of the teams with how odds have shifted through many of the major moments of the offseason:
2/5/18 3/22/18 5/1/18 Current: 8/24/18
New England Patriots 5/1 5/1 5/1 6/1
Los Angeles Rams 18/1 14/1 9/1 17/2
Minnesota Vikings 12/1 9/1 12/1 19/2
Pittsburgh Steelers 12/1 12/1 10/1 19/2
Philadelphia Eagles 9/1 17/2 8/1 10/1
Green Bay Packers 9/1 14/1 12/1 11/1
New Orleans Saints 18/1 18/1 22/1 14/1
Atlanta Falcons 18/1 20/1 30/1 15/1
Los Angeles Chargers 33/1 33/1 35/1 16/1
Houston Texans 25/1 22/1 25/1 18/1
Jacksonville Jaguars 28/1 22/1 35/1 18/1
San Francisco 49ers 20/1 14/1 15/1 22/1
Dallas Cowboys 18/1 28/1 30/1 26/1
Oakland Raiders 33/1 22/1 30/1 28/1
Kansas City Chiefs 28/1 33/1 40/1 33/1
Baltimore Ravens 40/1 50/1 40/1 40/1
Carolina Panthers 25/1 33/1 35/1 40/1
New York Giants 50/1 50/1 75/1 40/1
Denver Broncos 33/1 25/1 30/1 45/1
Tennessee Titans 50/1 50/1 45/1 45/1
Seattle Seahawks 28/1 25/1 30/1 55/1
Detroit Lions 40/1 50/1 60/1 65/1
Cleveland Browns 100/1 66/1 100/1 75/1
Washington Redskins 50/1 66/1 80/1 75/1
Chicago Bears 100/1 80/1 100/1 80/1
Indianapolis Colts 33/1 60/1 40/1 80/1
Cincinnati Bengals 66/1 90/1 100/1 90/1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 40/1 50/1 65/1 90/1
New York Jets 66/1 100/1 100/1 100/1
Arizona Cardinals 50/1 66/1 80/1 150/1
Buffalo Bills 66/1 66/1 100/1 150/1
Miami Dolphins 66/1 70/1 100/1 150/1
Data provided by Bovada
Mitch Reames
After graduating from the University of Oregon’s Journalism program, Mitch began writing for SportTechie. After beginning as a writer for NFP, he’s now the content quarterback for the site.
He also publishes articles in addition to editing, most of his original writing focuses on the intersection of the NFL and esports.
When he’s not playing Fortnite, Rocket League or Hearthstone, Mitch is rooting on the LA Rams, Oregon Ducks and his fantasy team.
Follow him on Twitter @Mitch_Reames