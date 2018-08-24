Updated Super Bowl Odds as of 8/24/18

By Mitch Reames

The buzz around the Browns preseason has moved them from the worst odds at 100/1 to now being a reasonable 66/1 for a team that didn’t win a game last season. Replacing them at the bottom of the totem pole are the Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins all at 150/1. The Jets aren’t far behind at 100/1 so the AFC East has three of the four teams with the lowest odds to win the Super Bowl and, of course, the best odds with the Patriots at 6/1. Check out the rest of the teams with how odds have shifted through many of the major moments of the offseason:

                                                         2/5/18             3/22/18           5/1/18        Current: 8/24/18 

New England Patriots                            5/1                    5/1                    5/1                    6/1

Los Angeles Rams                                18/1                  14/1                  9/1                    17/2

Minnesota Vikings                                 12/1                  9/1                    12/1                  19/2

Pittsburgh Steelers                                12/1                  12/1                  10/1                  19/2

Philadelphia Eagles                               9/1                    17/2                  8/1                    10/1

Green Bay Packers                                9/1                    14/1                  12/1                  11/1

New Orleans Saints                               18/1                  18/1                  22/1                  14/1

Atlanta Falcons                                     18/1                  20/1                  30/1                  15/1

Los Angeles Chargers                           33/1                  33/1                  35/1                  16/1

Houston Texans                                    25/1                  22/1                  25/1                  18/1

Jacksonville Jaguars                             28/1                  22/1                  35/1                  18/1

San Francisco 49ers                              20/1                  14/1                  15/1                  22/1

Dallas Cowboys                                    18/1                  28/1                  30/1                  26/1

Oakland Raiders                                    33/1                  22/1                  30/1                  28/1

Kansas City Chiefs                                28/1                  33/1                  40/1                  33/1

Baltimore Ravens                                  40/1                  50/1                  40/1                  40/1

Carolina Panthers                                  25/1                  33/1                  35/1                  40/1

New York Giants                                   50/1                  50/1                  75/1                  40/1

Denver Broncos                                    33/1                  25/1                  30/1                  45/1

Tennessee Titans                                   50/1                  50/1                  45/1                  45/1     

Seattle Seahawks                                  28/1                  25/1                  30/1                  55/1

Detroit Lions                                         40/1                  50/1                  60/1                  65/1

Cleveland Browns                                  100/1                66/1                  100/1                75/1

Washington Redskins                            50/1                  66/1                  80/1                  75/1

Chicago Bears                                      100/1                80/1                  100/1                80/1

Indianapolis Colts                                  33/1                  60/1                  40/1                  80/1

Cincinnati Bengals                                 66/1                  90/1                  100/1                90/1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers                         40/1                  50/1                  65/1                  90/1

New York Jets                                       66/1                  100/1                100/1                100/1

Arizona Cardinals                                  50/1                  66/1                  80/1                  150/1

Buffalo Bills                                          66/1                  66/1                  100/1                150/1

Miami Dolphins                                     66/1                  70/1                  100/1                150/1

Data provided by Bovada

Mitch Reames

Mitch Reames

After graduating from the University of Oregon’s Journalism program, Mitch began writing for SportTechie. After beginning as a writer for NFP, he’s now the content quarterback for the site.

He also publishes articles in addition to editing, most of his original writing focuses on the intersection of the NFL and esports.

When he’s not playing Fortnite, Rocket League or Hearthstone, Mitch is rooting on the LA Rams, Oregon Ducks and his fantasy team.

Follow him on Twitter @Mitch_Reames

Related Posts

Betting