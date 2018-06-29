Utah State football player accused of rape at party

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah State football player has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman at a party.

Prosecutors who filed rape and forcible sodomy charges Thursday say 19-year-old Las Vegas native Jamaal A. Evans took an intoxicated woman into another room and assaulted her June 17.

Charging documents say he told police the encounter was consensual. His lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment.

Evans, a linebacker, redshirted as a freshman last year. He’s now been suspended.

The charges come as a former Utah State player heads to trial on charges alleging he assaulted seven women. Torrey Green has maintained his innocence.

Two fraternity members have also pleaded guilty in sexual assault cases in recent years.