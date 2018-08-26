Vikings acquire Giants center Jones to improve OL depth

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, who didn't play last season because of a shoulder injury, played most of the first half on Saturday night, completing 8 of 10 passes for 90 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown pass to tight end Eric Ebron, in a 23-17 win

NFL roundup: Luck shows improvement in Colts win

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, who didn’t play last season because of a shoulder injury, played most of the first half on Saturday night, completing 8 of 10 passes for 90 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown pass to tight end Eric Ebron, in a 23-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Indianapolis.

In his three preseason games, Luck has hit on 20 of 32 passes for 204 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. He is not expected to play in the Colts’ preseason finale on Thursday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett went 7-of-13 passing for 120 yards in relief of Luck. San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went 9-of-19 passing for 135 yards, and Niners running back Alfred Morris rushed for a game-high 84 yards on 17 carries.

49ers linebacker Reuben Foster, who is suspended for the first two games of the regular season after violating the NFL’s conduct and substance abuse policies, left the game with a concussion in the second half.

Steelers 16, Titans 6

Ben Roethlisberger threw for 114 yards on 11-of-18 passing in the only preseason game he’ll likely play as Pittsburgh defeated visiting Tennessee.

Roethlisberger played three series, connecting with wide receiver Justin Hunter for a 32-yard score late in the first period. Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota, on the other hand, played most of the first half but could only muster 43 yards, completing 5 of 8 attempts.

Pittsburgh rookie wide receiver James Washington, the team’s second-round selection in the draft, left the game with an abdominal injury. Tennessee rookie linebacker Harold Landry, another second-round pick, left with an ankle injury and did not return.

Bears 27, Chiefs 20

Chicago sat most of its starters against visiting Kansas City but prevailed behind backup quarterback Chase Daniel, who led drives of 60, 77 and 91 yards on his first three possessions.

On those drives, Daniel completed 11 of 13 passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns, hitting seven receivers. He played the entire first half, ending with 15-of-18 passing for 198 yards. Rookie wide receiver Javon Wims, a seventh-round draft selection from Georgia, caught four passes for 114 yards and a touchdown.

Kansas City played second-year starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes into the third quarter. He completed 18 of 24 passes for 196 yards and a 19-yard touchdown pass to Kareem Hunt.

Rams 21, Texans 20

Nick Rose had plenty of leg but sent the ball wide right on a 57-yard field goal attempt as time expired, allowing host Los Angeles to hang on to defeat Houston.

As they have done all preseason, the Rams held quarterback Jared Goff and running back Todd Gurley out of the game. The Texans, on the other hand, played quarterback Deshaun Watson and gave defensive ends J.J. Watt and Jadeveon Clowney their first work in the preseason.

Watson was 3 of 6 for 15 yards with no touchdowns and an interception on a long pass on which he was planted by Rams defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh as he let go of the ball.

Jaguars 17, Falcons 6

Quarterback Blake Bortles, in what is expected to be his final tuneup for the NFL regular season, completed 17 of 23 passes for 204 yards, leading host Jacksonville past Atlanta. Bortles added two interceptions.

Jacksonville wide receiver Marqise Lee left the game in the first quarter with a gruesome knee injury after he was hit low by Atlanta safety Damontae Kazee, who was penalized on the play. Lee, the Jaguars’ top receiver with 56 catches for 702 yards and three scores in 2017, might be lost for the season, according to multiple reports.

Quarterback Matt Ryan completed 5 of 12 passes for 57 yards for the Falcons.

Ravens 27, Dolphins 10

Miami quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who missed all of last season following surgery last August to repair a torn ACL, was 11-of-16 for 115 yards, a touchdown and no turnovers despite losing to visiting Baltimore. He did fumble twice, but he recovered them both.

For the preseason, Tannehill is 29 of 39 for 247 yards, the one touchdown and no interceptions — good for a passer rating of almost 100.0.

Across the field, the Ravens went with Robert Griffin III as the starting quarterback, giving No. 1 QB Joe Flacco the night off. Griffin was 9 of 15 for 66 yards, with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Rookie Lamar Jackson was 7 of 10 for 98 yards and a touchdown pass and also ran for 39 yards on three carries, one of them a 19-yard score.

Saints 36, Chargers 7

A showdown between Drew Brees and Philip Rivers never really got off the ground, but the win for New Orleans over host Los Angeles had its share of highlights, the biggest coming at Brees’ expense.

After receiving the opening kickoff at StubHub Center, the Saints faced a 3rd-and-5 at their own 30. Brees threw deep downfield for Ted Ginn Jr., but rookie first-round pick Derwin James outleaped Ginn and picked the ball off at the Chargers’ 37.

Brees finished the day 7 of 9 for 59 yards without a score and that one interception. Rivers was 5 of 7 for 29 yards. Reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Alvin Kamara scored for New Orleans, and dual-threat quarterback Taysom Hill once again dazzled with his arm and legs — 7-of-8 passing for 66 yards and a score; six carries, 35 yards and a touchdown.

