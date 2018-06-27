Vikings agree on contract extension with DE Danielle Hunter

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to terms on a contract extension with defensive end Danielle (DUH’-neel) Hunter, securing another core player before he can reach free agency.

The Vikings announced the deal on Wednesday. Terms weren’t disclosed.

Hunter has 25½ sacks in three seasons, after being drafted in the third round in 2015 out of LSU. Still only 23 years old, Hunter was a top priority to retain at a premium position. Fellow defensive end Everson Griffen is 30, and primary backup Brian Robison is 35.

The Vikings extended middle linebacker Eric Kendricks earlier this offseason. Outside linebacker Anthony Barr and wide receiver Stefon Diggs are their other two standouts on expiring contracts, with space under the salary cap dwindling.

___

