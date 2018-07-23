Vikings assistant Sparano died of arteriosclerotic heart disease

Minnesota Vikings offensive line coach Tony Sparano died from arteriosclerotic heart disease, the Hennepin County (Minn.) medical examiner’s office announced Monday.

Sparano was found dead at his home in Eden Prairie on Sunday morning by his wife. He was 56 years old.

“This individual’s cause of death is arteriosclerotic heart disease and manner of death is natural,” the medical examiner office’s press release stated. “There is no further information to release at this time.”

According to the Mayo Clinic website, arteriosclerotic heart disease “occurs when the blood vessels that carry oxygen and nutrients from your heart to the rest of your body (arteries) become thick and stiff– sometimes restricting blood flow to your organs and tissues.”

Sparano died at 8:54 a.m. on Sunday, shortly before he and his wife, Jeanette, were going to head to church.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported that Sparano had gone to the hospital complaining of chest pains on Thursday and was released on Friday.

Sparano, the former Miami Dolphins head coach, joined the Vikings in 2016. He went 32-41 in parts of five seasons as an NFL head coach.

He began his NFL coaching career in 1999 as an offensive quality control coach with the Cleveland Browns, then was promoted to the offensive line coach in 2000. After stints with the Washington Redskins, Jacksonville Jaguars and Dallas Cowboys, he was hired by the Dolphins as their head coach in 2008.

He went 29-32 with the Dolphins over nearly four seasons.

He also worked as interim head coach with the Oakland Raiders in 2014, finishing the season 3-9, but was not retained.

Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer paid his respects on Sunday after hearing the news.

“I love Tony Sparano,” he said. “He was a great teacher, a grinder of a worker and had a toughness and fighting spirit that showed in our linemen. He was a great husband, father and grandfather and a great friend to me. This is just sinking in for us but Tony will be sorely missed by all.”

Sparano went 41-14-1 at Division II New Haven from 1994-98 before beginning his NFL career.

Sparano is survived by his wife Jeanette and three children.

