Vikings QBs enjoy preseason debut in rout of Broncos

Trevor Siemian threw for 165 yards and two touchdowns, one covering 78 yards, and Kyle Sloter and Kirk Cousins, Minnesota’s big offseason acquisition, threw for a touchdown apiece as the Vikings defeated the host Denver Broncos 42-28 on Saturday night.

Cousins, who signed a three-year, $84 million contract with the Vikings in March, completed all four of his passes for 42 yards, including a 1-yard score to Stefon Diggs in the first quarter.

Siemian, who began his career with the Broncos, came on to hit on 11 of 17 passes with one interception. Both of his scores came on connections with running back Roc Thomas, a 13-yard strike in the first quarter and the 78-yard play just before halftime.

Sloter completed 9 of 11 passes, including a 9-yard strike to wide receiver Chad Beebe in the fourth quarter. Sloter also ran 14 yards for a score with about three minutes left in the game.

Case Keenum completed only 1 of 4 passes for the Broncos. Denver’s third quarterback of the evening, rookie Chad Kelly, had the bigger night, hitting on 14 of 21 passes for 177 yards and two scores.

Broncos rookie running back Royce Freeman had a 23-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

–Field Level Media