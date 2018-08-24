The Seattle Seahawks took a 10-6 halftime lead while both team's starters played before the Minnesota Vikings rallied in the final minute for a 21-20 victory at U.S. Bank Stadium in both teams' third preseason game on Friday.

Vikings rally to top Seahawks, despite kicker issues

The Seattle Seahawks took a 10-6 halftime lead while both team’s starters played before the Minnesota Vikings rallied in the final minute for a 21-20 victory at U.S. Bank Stadium in both teams’ third preseason game on Friday.

Russell Wilson led three scoring drives (one touchdown, two field goals) on six possessions, playing about five minutes into the third quarter. He finished 11 of 21 for 118 yards.

Kirk Cousins sat after halftime but still got plenty of work, finishing 17 of 28 for 182 yards. Dalvin Cook saw his first action since tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in Week 4 last season, carrying twice for 1 yard before exiting. Latavius Murray scored Minnesota’s early touchdown with a 1-yard plunge.

Vikings fifth-round rookie kicker Daniel Carlson, who won the job in camp to facilitate veteran Kai Forbath’s release earlier this week, missed both of his field-goal attempts, each from 42 yards. He had hit both of his previous preseason attempts, including a 57-yarder in Denver.

After Minnesota backup Trevor Siemian struggled to just 3 yards on 4-of-8 passing, third-stringer Kyle Sloter went 11 of 15 for 85 yards and two scores, including the go-ahead touchdown and two-point conversion in the final minute.

Seahawks running back Chris Carson had seven carries for 26 yards and a 6-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Kicker Sebastian Janikowski made attempts from 35 and 55 yards for Seattle.

–Field Level Media